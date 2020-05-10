Tamarind Extract Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast to 2028

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Tamarind Extract Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028” to its database.

The demand for flavoring agents and condiments is increasing among the consumers over the past years due to its wide utilities in the food processing industries and households. The tamarind extract is one such flavoring agents which enhances the texture and flavor of a variety of food products. Tamarind extract is used for the manufacturing of tamarind concentrate, which is used in the preparation of blends for fruit juice, sauces, pickles etc. Tamarind extract is used as natural preservatives, owing to its antifungal, antiseptic and antimicrobial properties. The tamarind extract provides the flavor of sweetness and sourness exactly like a tamarind fruit. The easier binding ability of tamarind extract enables the flavoring of beverages such as vodka, wine, and whiskey. As tamarind extract is rich in vitamin C, it has wide application in cosmetics and skin care products. In cosmetics, tamarind extract is used as a bleaching and skin hydrating agent which has a vital role in herbal soaps and facial scrubs. Due to hydrating capabilities, tamarind extract is also used for moisturizing dried hair. Tamarind extract is also used for preparing fragrance essential oils, which has a huge demand among the consumers. The tamarind extract has a tempting taste that created huge demand among the consumers all over the world which is anticipated to escalate the tamarind extract market.

Growing Demands & Amplifying Applications of Tamarind Extract

There is a huge demand for processed tamarind extracts in the recent years due to changing consumer preference over natural ingredients. The tamarind extract is not only used in the food and beverage industry but also known for its medicinal values due to which the tamarind extract is being commercialized as herbal syrup and healthy drinks. As tamarind extract contains high amounts of anti-oxidants, it enhances the immune system and reduces the risk of cancer. Due to the high concentration of dietary fiber and vitamin C, tamarind extract juices are used for purifying the blood and thus consumed as herbal syrup. The use of tamarind extract in the rapidly growing food industry which is expected to be a major driver for the growing global tamarind extract market. Tamarind extract is used as an alternative for chemical preservatives such as lactic, acetic, benzoic acids etc. due to increasing consumer awareness regarding food safety and health benefits of natural preservatives. The rise in demand and production of processed food and adoption of natural processing techniques by the food industry is expected to drive the growth global tamarind extract market positively in the forecast period.

Global Tamarind Extract: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global tamarind extract market has been segmented as-

Powder

Paste

On the basis of end use, the global tamarind extract market has been segmented as-

Food Sauces & Condiments Confectionaries Preservatives Seasoning Others

Beverage Juice Blends Wine Vodka Whiskey Others

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Skin Care Hair Care

Households

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global tamarind extract market has been segmented as-

Direct

Indirect Supermarket/Hypermarket Food & Drink Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries Specialty stores E-commerce Others



Tamarind Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global tamarind extract market include Magma Foods, Kanegrade Limited, Shimla hills, MoonLite, Xi’an Victory Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd., Abc International, Baaeco V Food Ltd., Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd, Abdullabhai Abdul Kader, Revata Food Products Pvt Ltd., etc. More Industrialists and food processors are showing keen interests in the tamarind extract as the demand is amplifying every year.

Opportunities for market participants:

As a natural cosmetic ingredient and vital food flavoring agent, the tamarind extract has emerging demand among the consumers and product developers all over the world. In addition, the tamarind extract is also used as herbal syrup and healthy drinks in developed countries which creates additional demand. Due to a greater infrastructure of supply chains and expanding applications all over the world, it is anticipated that there would be higher returns for the investors of tamarind extract in the future.

Global Tamarind extract: A Regional Outlook

Tamarind extract is highly produced and consumed in the Asia Pacific, particularly in Thailand and Indonesia due to the huge availability of wild tamarinds. In the Asia Pacific, the tamarind extracts are used as a regular condiment in the daily diet. In Latin America, there is a rising production and processing of tamarind extract, due to increased usage of organic cosmetics and personal care products among the consumers. Tamarind extract is also used in tamarindo, a beverage drink in Latin America. In the region of Europe, the tamarind extract is utilized as healthy drinks and herbal syrup for improved health benefits. In the region of the Middle East & Africa, the tamarind extract is traditionally used as juices due to its coolant property. In North America, the tamarind extract is extensively used in skin care and hair care products due to high demand for organic cosmetic products.

