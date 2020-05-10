Telescope Market Analysis, Size, Status, Growth Opportunity and Outlook 2019-2025

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Telescope Market describing about the Product / Business Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2023” provides primary data, studies, scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, application, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, challenges and forecast to 2025. Telescope Market Major Players Included in the Report are Celestron, Meade, Vixen Optics, TAKAHASHI, ASTRO-PHYSICS, Bushnell, Bresser, ORION, Barska, Sky Watcher, Bosma, SharpStar, Visionking, TianLang

A telescope is an instrument that aids in the observation of remote objects by collecting electromagnetic radiation. In this report, we mainly research on the market of astronomical telescope industry. Astronomical telescope consists of two convex lenses: objective and eye piece. The objective is a convex lens of large focal length and large aperture. It usually made of two convex lenses in contact with each other to reduce the chromatic and spherical aberrations. The eye piece is also a convex lens. Its focal length is smaller than that of objective. It is also a combination of two lenses. Demand for telescope is mainly driven by the development of astronomical research and hobby increasing of scope. Increase on economic investment on astronomical research and the national consumption capacity, as well as the national policies on astronomical education are the main growth catalysts for the market of telescope. As to the product types and applications of telescope, refracting telescope and reflector telescope are main types and entry-level telescope account for about 90% of the total market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Telescope market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 170 million by 2024, from US$ 150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Telescope business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Telescope market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Telescope value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Refracting telescope

Reflector Telescope

Catadioptric telescope

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Amateur astronomy hobby (Enter-level telescope)

Professional research (Advanced astronomical telescope)

Others (Intermediate level)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Celestron, Meade, Vixen Optics, TAKAHASHI, ASTRO-PHYSICS, Bushnell, Bresser, ORION, Barska, Sky Watcher, Bosma, SharpStar, Visionking, TianLang

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives



To study and analyze the global Telescope consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Telescope market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Telescope manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Telescope with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Telescope submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

