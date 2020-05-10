The C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Key Players Sprint, China Mobile, Vodafone, TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile), Orange and Telefónica,

The C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Centralized RAN or C-RAN is an architectural shift in RAN (Radio Access Network) design, where the bulk of baseband processing is centralized and aggregated for a large number of distributed radio nodes. In comparison to standalone clusters of base stations, C-RAN provides significant performance and economic benefits such as baseband pooling, enhanced coordination between cells, virtualization, network extensibility, smaller deployment footprint and reduced power consumption.

Get a Sample copy of this Report: http://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/Home/RequestaSample/2287

Initially popularized by Japanese and South Korean mobile operators, C-RAN technology is beginning to gain momentum worldwide with major tier 1 operator – including Verizon Communications, AT&T, Sprint, China Mobile, Vodafone, TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile), Orange and Telefónica – seeking to leverage the benefits of centralized baseband processing.SNS Research estimates that global investments in C-RAN architecture networks will reach nearly $9 Billion by the end of 2017.

– including Verizon Communications, AT&T, Sprint, China Mobile, Vodafone, TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile), Orange and Telefónica

The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 24% between 2017 and 2020. These investments will include spending on RRHs (Remote Radio Heads), BBUs (Baseband Units) and fronthaul transport network equipment.

Get Special Pricing: http://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/Home/GetSpecialPricing/2287

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.””Topics CoveredMarket forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Submarket Segmentation

– RRHs (Remote Radio Heads)

– BBUs (Baseband Units)

– Fronthaul

Air Interface Technology Segmentation

– 3G & LTE

– 5G NR (New Radio)

Network Architecture Segmentation

– Non-Virtualized C-RAN

– vRAN/Cloud RAN

The “C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the C-RAN ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges,standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for C-RAN infrastructure investments from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts cover 3 individual submarkets and 6 regions.

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with key players

Chapter 4 Global C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Market Analyses, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Market Segment, Type, Manufacturers

Chapter 7 Global C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Market Analysis (by Application)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

For More Information: http://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/Home/ProductReport/2287

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.