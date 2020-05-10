The Global 5G for FWA Fixed Wireless Access: 2017 – 2030 – Key Players Google, Google Fiber, Hammer Fiber, Huawei, HXI, IBM Corporation, IDT, Imec International, InfiNet Wireless, Intel Corporation,
The Global 5G for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) commonly referred to as FWA; Fixed Wireless Access has emerged as one of the most predominant use cases for early 5G network rollouts. Multiple mobile operators and service providers are initially seeking to capitalize on 5G as a fixed wireless alternative to deliver last-mile connectivity – at multi-hundred Megabit and Gigabit speeds – in areas with insufficient fiber holdings.
The very first standardized deployments of 5G-based FWA are expected to be commercialized as early as 2019. Largely driven by early commercial rollouts by Verizon Communications and AT&T in the United States, 5G-based FWA subscriptions are expected to account for $1 Billion in service revenue by the end of 2019 alone. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 84% between 2019 and 2025, eventually accounting for more than $40 Billion.
Forecast SegmentationMarket forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
5G Infrastructure Investments
– 5G NR (New Radio) Infrastructure
– NextGen (Next Generation) Core Network
– Fronthaul & Backhaul Networking
5G-Based FWA User Equipment Investments
– Unit Shipments
– Unit Shipment Revenue
5G-Based FWA Operator Services
– Subscriptions
– Service Revenue
Application Scenario Segmentation
– Broadband Internet
– Pay TV
– IoT & Other Applications
User Base Segmentation
– Residential
– Business
The “5G for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access): 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the emerging 5G-based FWA ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, revenue potential, application scenarios, service provider deployment commitments, case studies, spectrum availability/allocation, vendor profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for 5G-based FWA investments and operator services.The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.”
