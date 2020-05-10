The NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2017 – 2030 Key Players Macro cell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core,

The Global NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Service providers continue to face increasing CapEx and OpEx burdens, amid growing requirements for high-speed mobile broadband services. By eliminating reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms, NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) and SDN (Software Defined Networking) promise to reduce service provider CapEx. In addition, both technologies can significantly slash OpEx due to a reduction in physical space, labor and power consumption.

Driven by the promise of TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) reduction, mobile operators are aggressively jumping on the NFV and SDN bandwagon, targeting deployments across a multitude of areas. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that NFV and SDN investments in service provider networks – both mobile and fixed-line – will account for nearly $22 Billion by the end of 2020. Approximately 40% of these investments will be directed towards the mobile core, IMS/VoLTE and RAN segments of mobile operator networks.

Spanning over 2,000 pages, the “”NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts” report package encompasses three comprehensive reports covering NFV, SDN, conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure, and HetNet (Heterogeneous Network) infrastructure:

– The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

The Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Macro cell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul

– The HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

This report package provides an in-depth assessment of NFV, SDN, network virtualization, 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure and HetNet gear. Besides analyzing enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, use cases, mobile operator case studies, regional CapEx commitments, regulatory landscape, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies, the report package also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for multiple submarkets including:

Conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G Wireless Network Infrastructure

