The Worldwide Cloud Based Manufacturing Market – And Forecasts, 2018–2025 | Key players VMware, CSC, Amazon, Google, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, Citrix Systems, Salesforce, Cisco System,

The manufacturing industry is one of the leading industries for technology adoption in industry landscape. Most of the manufacturers are adopting cloud technology to reduce the operating costs, scale their IT operations, time to market, improve business agility, improve the customer and supplier relationship, improve the productivity and also to enhance the business at the global level. But, today one of the new paradigms which have been gaining popularity in the manufacturing industry is “Cloud Based Manufacturing”.

The cloud-based manufacturing has been gaining popularity as it provides reliable and high data protection, improves the performance, no IT hassles, secure, improves and maintain quality, low cost, and on-demand manufacturing services for the manufacturers. Also, interconnects all interested stakeholders together in the cloud based manufacturing paradigm.

The key players covered in this report are VMware, CSC, Amazon, Google, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, Citrix Systems, Salesforce, Cisco System, etc.

The cloud-based manufacturing systems allow multiple users (organisations) to manage and deploy manufacturing related information and maintain managed services. Also, by sharing software and database, it can provide flexible, secure, scalable and cost-effective solutions/services for manufacturing enterprises with lower support costs. The “Worldwide Cloud-Based Manufacturing” market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period 2018–2025.

The Cloud-Based Manufacturing market is analyzed based on segments: deployment type, enterprise type, industries type, and regions. The deployment type includes private, public and hybrid. Public cloud is expected to contribute more than 50% of the market share for the growth of the market. Discrete industries hold the major market share followed by process industries.

Region segments cover the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Further, each region is analyzed by leading countries – Americas: the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Others; Europe: the UK, Poland, Turkey, Germany, France, Russia and Others; Asia Pacific: India, China, South Korea, and Others. Finally, MEA: GCC and Africa. The Americas region is expected to outperform for the Cloud Based Manufacturing market.The report also helps in getting the complete picture (vertical market opportunity, regional market opportunity, challenges, current market trends, future market trends, evolution, technology roadmap, etc.) of the Cloud Based Manufacturing market.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Cloud-Based Manufacturing” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

