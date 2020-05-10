Thermal Imaging Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: FLIR, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, L3 Technologies

The Thermal Imaging market was valued at 12600 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 16300 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Thermal Imaging.

Thermal imaging is a method of improving visibility of objects in a dark environment by detecting the objects’ infrared radiation and creating an image based on that information.

The global average price of thermal imaging is in the decreasing trend, from 17.0 K USD/Unit in 2011 to 16.0 K USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of thermal imaging includes uncooled type and cooled type, and the proportion of uncooled type in 2015 is about 67%.

Thermal Imaging is widely used in military and civil field. The most proportion of Thermal Imaging is in military, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 62%.

The “Thermal Imaging Market Research” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Thermal Imaging market. Thermal Imaging industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Thermal Imaging industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Thermal Imaging Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

FLIR

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

L3 Technologies

Thales Group

Northrop

BAE

Elbit

DRS

Fluke

Wuhan Guide

Guangzhou SAT

Dali

Thermal Imaging Breakdown Data by Type

Uncooled Type

Cooled Type

Thermal Imaging Breakdown Data by Application

Military

Civil

The Thermal Imaging report is an exclusive elaborated study of the given industry with an aim towards the global market trend. The report focuses to deliver a synopsis of global Thermal Imaging Market with in-depth market segmentation by several market players, suppliers and distributors of Thermal Imaging. The global market of this industry is anticipated to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period. The report delivers prime statistics on the market status of the market manufacturers who are existent leaders and provides key opportunities and trends in the market.

Global Thermal Imaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Thermal Imaging industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Thermal Imaging Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Thermal Imaging status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Thermal Imaging manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

