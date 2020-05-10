Trends in the Coprocessor Market 2017-2027

In past few years, coprocessors have gained an enormous interest due to the growing popularity of computer graphics for enhanced gaming and 3-D experience. The demand for coprocessors is increasing significantly to complement the central processing unit of the computer, which indirectly has the positive influence on the growth of the coprocessor market. The rapid adoption of integrated GPUs (Graphics Processor Unit) in applications such as notebooks, workstations, and desktops for enhancing the visual content has propelled the demand for coprocessor by the end-user. The increasing need for improved visual content and the growing demand for higher memory graphic cards played an essential role in fueling the growth of the coprocessor market.

The coprocessor is a supplementary processor unit or an entirely different circuitry that is designed to offload the specific operations from the CPU for the system to run more efficiently. There are various types of coprocessor available which are used to perform unique tasks to achieve the accelerated system performance, and due to this factor, the adoption of coprocessors are increasing continuously to have the advanced graphics. Moreover, the growing trend for high graphics games is also one of the major factors which are driving the demand for the coprocessor.

Coprocessor Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The increase in gaming audience and the constant changes in the graphics games are the primary factors which are fueling the growth of coprocessor market. Also, the increasing demand for laptops, having high speed and advanced graphics for the better picture, sound, and more storage space is even driving the growth of the coprocessor market. Moreover, the growing popularity and increasing number of smartphones are driving the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of the coprocessor, which is used in notebooks, desktops, and workstations to meet the growing need for enhanced visual content by end-customers supporting the rapid adoption of coprocessors.

Challenges

Device compatibility is one of the major factors which may hinder the growth of coprocessor in the near future. Also, to cope up with the continuous demand-shift of users for new and better experience is expected to be the primary challenge for coprocessor manufacturers which may hamper the growth of the coprocessor market in the near future.

Coprocessor Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Coprocessor on the basis of product type:

On the basis of product type the coprocessor market can be segmented as:

Integrated Control Chip

Bridge Chip

Others

Segmentation of Coprocessor on the basis of application:

On the basis of application the coprocessor market can be segmented as:

Desktops

Notebooks

Laptops

Smartphones

Others

Coprocessor Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The prominent players in coprocessor market are: Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, Fujitsu, ARM Limited, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Broadcom Corporation, and Imagination Technologies Ltd.