Virtual Training and Simulation Market by 2025 with Key Players CAE Inc., L-3 Link Simulation & Training, Cubic Corporation, ON24 Inc., QinetiQ Group plc, BAE Systems PLC, Laerdal Medical Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate, whereas North America accounted for 39% share of the market in 2014 and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate.

Increase in defense, education & healthcare spending, rise in awareness about this technology, and its cost-effective benefits in various industries are the major factors that drive the market growth. Leading companies in this market are taking initiatives toward development of novel solutions by investing in R&D and are seeking new opportunities by expanding their market presence through partnerships, collaborations, and other strategic alliances. For instance, in military simulation and virtual training market, leading vendors focus on development of more compact and cost-effective simulators that can elevate the quality of virtual environment same as the real world. However, resistance to adopt this technology in various regions such as North African countries and limited investments in R&D activities have restricted the growth of the market to a certain level.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1753

In the year 2014, hardware segment accounted for about 70% of total revenue. It is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period, expanding at a CAGR of 14.6% owing to its higher adoption in education, civil aviation, and healthcare industry. In the year 2014, North America dominated the virtual training and simulation market in hardware segment, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR around17% during the forecast period. The software segment is projected to reach significant amount by 2022, which will be more than four times as compared to that of 2014.

Among the end users, entertainment sector generated the maximum revenue in the virtual training and simulation industry and represented around 54% share of the total market revenue in 2014. Further, by 2022, the segment is expected to dominate the market, with a CAGR of 14.1%. However, education sector is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.1% due to supportive government initiatives and spending in education sector along with rise in number of Internet users especially in Asia-Pacific.

“Rising awareness about the virtual training and simulation technology; its cost-effective benefits; and increased expenditure in education, healthcare, and defense sectors, are key drivers for growth in virtual training and simulation market. Further, innovation in design and development of solutions, improved features, and increase in scope of this technology in other industries such as transportation, energy, and mining are catalysts for growth in the market. The supportive government initiates and increased spending on education sector, rise in awareness about this technology, and increased number of Internet users are expected to drive significant growth in Asia-Pacific, which is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period” states the lead analyst at AMR.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1753

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com