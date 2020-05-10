Viscosity Index Improvers Market to Incur Meteoric Growth During 2018-2026

Viscosity Index Improvers Market – Overview

Viscosity index improvers are added to lubricants for improving their viscosity index, enabling them to perform desirably even at high temperatures. Viscosity index improver molecules expand at high temperatures, thereby increasing the internal resistance of the fluid to flow, enabling it to flow at a slower rate and increasing its overall viscosity. Increasing demand for lubricants is expected to be a major driver of the viscosity index improvers market during the forecast period.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for viscosity index improvers at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global viscosity index improvers market. It also covers anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for viscosity index improvers during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for the viscosity index improvers market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global viscosity index improvers market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the viscosity index improvers market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type and end-user industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global viscosity index improvers market by segmenting it in terms of type and end-user industry. In terms of type, the market has been classified into polymethacrylate, olefin copolymer, polyisobutylene, and others. In terms of end-user industry, the market has been divided into automotive, off-road vehicles, industrial machinery, and others. The automotive segment has been sub-segmented into private vehicles and commercial vehicles. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for viscosity index improvers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global viscosity index improvers market for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while the market value has been defined in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on type and end-user industry segments of the viscosity index improvers market. Market size of the global, regional, and country-level market has been provided.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global viscosity index improvers market. Key players operating in the global viscosity index improvers market are Evonik Industries, The Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Afton Chemical Corporation, Infineum International Limited, Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd., Nanjing Runyou Chemical industry Additive Co., Ltd., and Shenyang Great Wall Lubricating Oil Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, regional presence, and recent developments.

The global viscosity index improvers market has been segmented as follows:

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market, by Type

Polymethacrylate

Olefin Copolymer

Polyisobutylene

Others

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market, by End-user Industry

Automotive

Private Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Off-road Vehicles

Industrial Machinery

Others

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of the global viscosity index improvers market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze key market developments

Among types, the olefin copolymer segment accounts for a prominent market share, due to high demand from engine oil manufacturers

Among end-user industries, the automotive segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period

Rising demand for lubricants and increasing demand for automobiles are expected to drive the global viscosity index improvers market in the near future

The report offers a list of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the viscosity index improvers market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report provides insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain of the market and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition level

