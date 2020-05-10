Whole Juvenile Life Insurance Market: Global Industry Leading Players Mainly is Aviva, AXA, MetLife, Allianz, Generali, and China Life Insurance Co.Ltd

Whole juvenile life insurance market is rapidly changing the face of Life Insurance industry. This report on the Whole juvenile life insurance market is a walk through to all the market definition, classifications, applications and market trends.

Whole Juvenile Life Insurance Market is having several developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by its prominent market players and top brands which are driving the market in the terms of sales, import, export and revenue.

The Juvenile Life Insurance industry achieved a strong underwriting performance in 2017, the global Juvenile Life Insurance premiums has grown at a CAGR of 15.37% from 21.2 billion USD in 2013 to reach 117.7 billion USD by 2025 in global market. The Juvenile Life Insurance market is very fragment market; the premiums of top ten players account about 47% of the total premiums in 2017.

In 2017, the Global Whole juvenile life insurance Market size was 25000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 76500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.0% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Whole juvenile life insurance market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

Allianz (Germany), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), China Life Insurance (China), MetLife (USA), PingAn (China), AXA (France), Sumitomo Life Insurance (Japan), Aegon (Netherlands), Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), CPIC (China), Aviva (UK), Munich Re Group (Germany), Zurich Financial Services (Switzerland), Nippon Life Insurance (Japan), Gerber Life Insurance (USA), and AIG (USA),

This report studies the juvenile life insurance market. Juvenile Life Insurance is permanent Life Insurance that insures the life of a child (generally under age 18). It is a financial planning tool that provides a tax advantaged savings vehicle with potential for a lifetime of benefits. Juvenile Life Insurance, or child Life Insurance, is usually purchased to protect a family against the sudden and unexpected costs of a funeral and burial with much lower face values. Should the juvenile survive to their college years it can then take on the form of a financial planning tool.

Global economic growth slowed in 2017 as both advanced and emerging markets saw diminished growth. While both equity markets and interest rates progressed favorably toward the end of 2017, improvement can at best be gradual with the political landscape being in a flux.

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

Survival insurance

Death insurance

Full insurance

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, SPLIT INTO

Less than 10 Years Old

10~18 Years Old

TABLE OF CONTENTS-KEY POINTS COVERED

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

THE STUDY OBJECTIVES OF THIS REPORT ARE:

To analyze global Whole juvenile life insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Whole juvenile life insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

