Wireless Antenna Market Growth and Forecast 2017-2027

Wireless Antenna Market: Introduction

In enterprise application, wireless antennas are widely deployed in consumer electronics goods such as mobile devices. Moreover, these wireless antennas are also used in automotive industry for the purpose vehicle connectivity.

Wireless antenna are installed in next generation LTE wireless networks, as the consumption of mobile internet data traffic is significantly rising, which has fuelled the demand for next generation 4G and 5G wireless networks.

Wireless Antenna Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing usage of wireless antenna in connectivity vehicals help user to communicate with outside world with improved features like infotainment and navigation, which is turning to be the major driving factor that has huge impact on the growth of wireless antennas market. The rising usage of wireless antennas in mobile devices is another major driving factor of the wireless antenna market. Moreover, new entrants in developing wireless antennas international market is also boosting the growth of wireless antenna market in a positive manner.

High initial investment cost associated with acquisition of a site to the installation of a telecom network is turning to be the major challenge faced by most of the vendors in Wireless Antenna market.

Global Wireless Antenna Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Global Wireless Antenna Market can be divided into three segments, on the basis of type of technology, application and region.

Segmentation on the basis of the type of technology for Wireless Antenna Market as:-

The major segments of Wireless Antenna market on the basis of the solutions include:

MISO

MIMO

SIMO

Others

Segmentation on the basis of the application for Wireless Antenna Market as:-

The major segments of Wireless Antenna market on the basis of the application include:

Radar System

Wifi System

Connected Vehicle

Others

Global Wireless Antenna Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players

The major player operating in Wireless Antenna market include: AT&T, Cisco System, Bharti Airtel, Bouygues Telecom, Mobitel, AirNet Communications, Vodafone, and Huawei Technologies Inc.

