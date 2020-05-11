Analysis of the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year of 2018

Our latest research report entitled Bariatric Surgery Devices Market (by procedure (sleeve gastrectomy, RY Gastric bypass, adjustable gastric band, intra gastric balloon and others), devices (surgical stapler, gastric band, gastric balloon and others (sutures)) and end-user (hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers and clinics)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Bariatric Surgery Devices. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Bariatric Surgery Devices cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Bariatric Surgery Devices growth factors.

The forecast Bariatric Surgery Devices Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Bariatric Surgery Devices on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global bariatric surgery devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Bariatric surgery helps to reduce weight for patient who suffers from obesity. The treatment of comorbid condition those are associated with morbid obesity, which need bariatric surgery devices. Bariatric surgery includes alteration in the gastrointestinal tract in which the quantity of food that the stomach can intake is restricted or the nutrients that are absorbed in the intestinal tract are restricted. The devices such as bariatric stapling devices, gastric balloons, and gastric bands are used in bariatric surgery. These medical procedures are expected to be utilized as a part of parallel with lifestyle changes in order to reduce patients’ BMI’s and diminish the predominance of weight and its comorbidities. The bariatric surgery device market is growing significantly due to development of effective procedures. The prevalence of obesity is increasing continuously worldwide, thus demand for bariatric surgery is increased.

The device such as surgical stapler, gastric band, gastric balloon and others (sutures) are used in bariatric surgery. Surgical stapler is expected to be the largest market among the other devices as due to its benefits such as fewer post-surgery infections, faster recovery, fewer post-surgery infections, reduced pain, bleeding control, and high accuracy. These different devices are used in different procedures of bariatric surgery such as sleeve gastrectomy, RY Gastric bypass, adjustable gastric band, intra gastric balloon and others. Among the procedures sleeve gastrectomy dominated the procedures segment. In this procedure, a large portion of the stomach along the greater curvature is removed with the help of surgery.

Among the geographies, North America accounted for the largest market share for bariatric surgery device. Increasing consumption of junk food and change in lifestyle is the factor that dive the growth in this region. Europe is the second largest market for bariatric surgery, due to increasing expenditure in healthcare sector and developed infrastructure are the primary factors driving the growth of this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to growth at a fastest rate due to increasing lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity and increasing per capita income of an individual.

Market Segmentation by Procedure, Devices And End-User

The report on global bariatric surgery devices market covers segments such as, procedure, devices and end-user. On the basis of procedure the global bariatric surgery devices market is categorized into sleeve gastrectomy, RY Gastric bypass, adjustable gastric band, intra gastric balloon and others. On the basis of devices the global bariatric surgery devices market is categorized into surgical stapler, gastric band, gastric balloon and others (sutures). On the basis of end-user the global bariatric surgery devices market is categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers and clinics.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bariatric surgery devices market such as, Johnson and Johnson, GI Dynamics Inc., Covidien Plc, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Allergan Inc, USGI Medical Inc., TransEnterix Inc., Semiled Ltd., Mediflex Surgical Procedures and Others.

