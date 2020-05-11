Colonoscopy Device Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Colonoscopy Device Market (by component (colonoscope, visualization systems and others), end-user (hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers and clinics)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Colonoscopy Device. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Colonoscopy Device cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Colonoscopy Device growth factors.

The forecast Colonoscopy Device Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Colonoscopy Device on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global colonoscopy device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Coloscopy devices are used to examine of the distal part of the small bowel and the large bowel with a CCD camera or a fiber optic camera on a flexible tube passed through the anus. A visual diagnosis is provided that helps for biopsy or elimination of suspected colorectal cancer lesions. Colonoscopy is the screening test for colorectal cancer.

The component used in coloscopy devices includes colonoscope, visualization systems and others. Colonoscope is expected to be the largest market share during the forecast period. The coloscope is the thin component that helps to diagnose colorectal cancer, gastrointestinal bleeding, diverticular disease, inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), such as crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. This device used in hospital, diagnostic center and clinic for undergoing procedure. Among the end user hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers accounted for the majority of share in the coming years.

Rise in disease and death from chronic diseases such as rectal cancer, colon cancer, and GI bleeding-related disorders has increased frequency of diagnostic screening procedures of intestinal diseases. Thus, increasing incidences of intestinal disorders such as colon cancer, GI hemorrhage, ulceration, and polyps worldwide is likely to boost the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing awareness of the effects of colon disorders among the people is expected to fuel the growth of the colonoscopy devices market worldwide in the coming years. On the other hand, risk associated with procedure and lack of skilled professional is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for colonoscopy device. Rising incidences of colorectal cancer and other colon related diseases is the major factor for the growth of this market in the North America. Furthermore, growing adoption of colposcopies in emerging countries such as China and India is likely to fuel the growth in Asia-Pacific region.

The new product launch and innovation is the key strategy of leading player in this market. For instance, in 2017 launch of two new products for advanced endoscopic platform which include ClutchCutter and FlushKnife devices by Fujifilm Holdings.

Market Segmentation by Component and End-User

The report on global colonoscopy device market covers segments such as, component and end-user. On the basis of component, the global colonoscopy device market is categorized into colonoscope, visualization systems and others. On the basis of end-user, the global colonoscopy device market is categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers and clinics.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global colonoscopy device market such as, Fujifilm Holdings, KARL STORZ, OLYMPUS, Endomed Systems, NA-MED, Boston Scientific, Avantis Medical Systems, HOYA Group, Getinge Group and Others.

