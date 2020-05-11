Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Revenue by Industry Survey, Size, Competitive Trends and Forecast

Faster recovery of data, greater flexibility and cost effectiveness are the major drivers for the global disaster recovery as a service market. Some of the other factors driving the global disaster as a recovery market are low cost, virtualization, high level of automation, easy deployment, recovery and secure storage and backup and 24×7 accessibility.

On the basis of solutions, the global disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market can be categorized into real time replication, disaster as a recovery planning, testing data security and compliance, and backup solution. On the basis of organization size, the market can be segmented into, small and medium businesses and large enterprises. On the basis of providers, the global disaster recovery as a service market can be divided into cloud service provider, disaster as a service provider, and telecom and communications service provider. Based on services, the market can be segmented into support and maintenance, system integration, and managed services. On the basis of end-user industries , the global disaster recovery as a service market can be categorized into retail and wholesale, BFSI, education, transportation & logistics, government, healthcare, telecommunication and IT, media & entertainment, manufacturing, and others.

There are several challenges which are hindering the adoption rate of disaster as a service among small and medium sized-businesses in the disaster recovery across the globe. Such challenges include platform dependent cloud-based applications and disaster recovery planning among the small and medium sized businesses.

Some of the competitors in the disaster recovery as a service market are Accenture, International Business Machines Corp., Seagate Technology LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., SUNGARD, Terremark Worldwide, All-Steam.net, Commvault, CenturyLink, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Microsoft, VMware, Inc., and Rackspace Hosting Inc.

