Global Air Bags Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 9.65% over the forecast period and reach worth around 49.2 Billion US$ in 2018-2025.

Air Bag is a bag that is inflated with air typically for use as a cushion or safety device; especially : such a bag installed in an automobile as a safety device designed to inflate automatically in case of collision.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Takata Corporation

Denso Corporation

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Autoliv, Inc

Delphi Automotive PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

Continental AG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Frontal Airbags

Knee Airbags

Side & Curtain Airbags

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Air Bags Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

1 Air Bags Market Overview

2 Global Air Bags Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Air Bags Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Air Bags Consumption by Regions

5 Global Air Bags Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Air Bags Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Air Bags Business

8 Air Bags Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Air Bags Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

