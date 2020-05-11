The Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market: 2017 – 2030 – Top Key Players Apple, Arista Networks, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Dell Technologies, Delta, Fujitsu, Google, Hitachi,

The Global Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Until recently, LTE has predominantly been considered a supplementary mobile broadband technology in the public safety sector, to provide high-bandwidth data applications that cannot be delivered over existing narrowband LMR (Land Mobile Radio) systems. However, with the standardization of capabilities such as MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) by the 3GPP, LTE is increasingly being viewed as an all-inclusive critical communications platform for the delivery of multiple mission-critical services ranging from PTT group communications to real-time video surveillance.

A number of dedicated public safety LTE networks are already operational across the globe, ranging from nationwide systems in the oil-rich GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region to citywide networks in Spain, China, Pakistan, Laos and Kenya. Among other notable engagements, several “”early builder”” networks are operational in the United States – that will subsequently merge with the wider FirstNet nationwide system; early pilot LTE networks for the Sate-Net program are in the process of being commercialized in South Korea; and Canada is beginning to see its first dedicated LTE network deployments, starting with the Halton Regional Police Service.

List of Companies Mentioned

Amdocs, Apple, Arista Networks, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Dell Technologies, Delta, Fujitsu, Google, Hitachi, HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Huawei, , IBM Corporation, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force), IIJ (Internet Initiative Japan), Illumio, Imagine Communications Corporation, Infinera, Info lox, Inocybe Technologies, Intel Corporation, Lenovo, LG Uplus, NTT Communications, Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Wipro, 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project), 5G PPP (5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership), 6WIND, A1 Telekom Austria Group, A10 Networks.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a list and associated details of over 190 global public safety LTE engagements – as of Q4'2017.

Driven by demand for both dedicated and secure MVNO networks, SNS Research estimates that annual investments in public safety LTE infrastructure will surpass $800 Million by the end of 2017, supporting ongoing deployments in multiple frequency bands across the 400/450 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, and higher frequency ranges.

The market – which includes base stations (eNBs), mobile core and transport network equipment – is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 45% over the next three years. By 2020, these infrastructure investments will be complemented by up to 3.8 Million LTE device shipments, ranging from smartphones and ruggedized handheld terminals to vehicular routers and IoT modules.

