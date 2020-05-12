Analysis of the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year of 2018

Our latest research report entitled Dental Practice Management Software Market (by deployment (on premise, web based, cloud based), application (patient management, billing, insurance, claim tools, clinical applications)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Dental Practice Management Software. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Dental Practice Management Software cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Dental Practice Management Software growth factors.

The forecast Dental Practice Management Software Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Dental Practice Management Software on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global dental practice management software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A dental practice management software helps dental practice manager to smoothly manage the day to day activities like scheduling appointments, entering employee information, managing billing & insurance information, meanwhile, dental hygienists and dentist can enter their clinical work performed for that day. Some of the features that are essential for daily management and record of clinical activities include appointment scheduling payment entry, managing claims, patient reminders, referral tracking, and printing statements. The state-of-the-art software solutions also enable dentists to streamline their workflow and maximize the chair time utilization leading to improved profit margins. Thus, the emergence of medical practice management software solutions has completely transformed the dentistry sector.

Applications provided by the software, increase the productivity and efficiency of dentists. In addition features such as appointment scheduling, reminder service, tooth charting, payment, electronic health records, and more is driving the demand of dental practice management software. Furthermore, rising aging population and increase in oral healthcare expenditure to augment the market growth. However, high initial set up cost is possible restraint of the market. Technological advancement in dentistry expected an increase in oral health insurance coverage and government initiatives could drive the industry during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. The market in this region is primarily driven on account of rapidly increasing old population, adoption of digital platforms in dental healthcare management and increasing adoption of group dental practices. Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Deployment and Application

The report on global dental practice management software market covers segments such as, deployment and application. On the basis of deployment, the global dental practice management software market is categorized into on-premise, web-based and cloud-based. On the basis of application, the global dental practice management software market is categorized into patient management & billing, insurance and claim tools and clinical applications.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global dental practice management software market such as, ACE Dental Software, Carestream Dental, Curve Dental, Inc., DentiMax, LLC, Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Companies, Inc, Practice Web, Inc. and NextGenHealthcare Information Systems, LLC.

