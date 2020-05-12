Summary

Latest Research Report on “Blockchain Technology Market” Added by Analytical Research Cognizance which covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition by Manufacturers, Supply (Production), & Consumption Analysis

Description

China Blockchain Technology Market

Blockchain technology Market is used to record Bitcoin transactions via a global network of computers. It is a continuously growing list of blocks (records) that are linked and secured using cryptography. Each new block created is connected to the previous block via a “cryptographic Hash”. Chinese organizations are planning to develop the world’s leading Blockchain-based platform. The Chinese government is backing a blockchain fund of worth USD 1 Bn. Government auditors are looking forward to utilizing Blockchain technology as a solution to store data.

Brief about Blockchain Technology Market Report with TOC @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/china-blockchain-technology-market-2018-2023

The database from World Intellectual Property Organization reports that more than half of the 406 Blockchains related patent applications are from China. China is leading global blockchain patent applications. Digitally-minded opportunists are the breakthrough of blockchain in China. The local governments of China are looking forward to working with Blockchain related programs and making investments that would benefit start-ups. China’s top retailers are planning to use blockchain for traceability systems. JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce firm plan to use Blockchain technology for Supply chain management. Blockchain application in supply chain management is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR.

China is willing to apply blockchain technology across various domains like mobile payments, and travel bookings. 90% to 100% of the transactions take place through mobile payments, and 65% of Chinese tourists are willing to pay through their mobile phones during their overseas travel, hence increasing the chance of data conspiracy. These factors contribute towards the growth of the Blockchain market. However, the future of Blockchain growth in China will depend on well-designed policies and regulations.

Get Sample for Blockchain Technology Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/233485

Key growth factors:

China has shown most significant adoption of e-wallets, hence driving the demand for Blockchain technology

Chinese policymakers are educating and protecting investor on the nascent and unregulated blockchain ecosystem. The hype on “Blockchain Technology” is pulling both corporations and the general public towards the technology

Threats and key players:

In September 2017, the Central bank of China announced ICO as an illegal method of raising funds, causing Blockchain projects and start-ups to refund all the Bitcoins and ethereum they had accumulated during ICO campaign to protect investors

Lack of understanding the technology is one of the critical factors, which is restraining the adoption of this technology. These factors may pose a problem for an investor to decide on investment

The key Blockchain companies operating in this country are Microsoft Corporation and Deloitte

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the China Blockchain Technology market

The current and forecasted market size data for the China Blockchain Technology market

The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by industry– BFS (Banking and Financial services), Insurance, Supply Chain, Healthcare, Others

Market trends in the China Blockchain Technology Market

Market drivers and challenges in China Blockchain Technology Market

Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

Why buy?

Get a broad understanding of the China Blockchain Technology Market and its segments- By Industries

Get region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the China Blockchain technology market?

Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

COMPANIES COVERED:

Major Companies:

Microsoft Corporation

Deloitte

Start-up Companies:

Okcoin

Bitkan

BTCchina

Place Purchase order for Blockchain Technology Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/233485

Some Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1 Market scope and segmentation

1.2 Key questions answered in this study

1.3 Executive summary

Chapter 2: Introduction

2.1. Blockchain technology-Functionality

2.2. Blockchain application

2.3. Blockchain use cases

2.4. Value chain-Blockchain technology market

Chapter 3: China Blockchain Technology Market overview

3.1. Market overview – Key observations, global historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD bn)

3.2. Market trends

3.3. Market drivers

Chapter 4: China Blockchain Technology Market by industries

4.1. China segmentation by BFS, Insurance, Supply Chain, Healthcare and other industries – Industry overview, market share

Chapter 5: Company profiles

5.1. Microsoft Corporation (*)

Company Snapshot

Key People

Financial Standing

Blockchain Offering

Focus Area

Recent Initiatives

Key Verticals

Geographical Presence

5.2. Deloitte

Chapter 6: Start-up Company Overview

6.1. Okcoin(*)

Overview

Key People

Investor

Client/Partners

Recent Initiatives

6.2. Bitkan

6.3. BTCchina

(*) all the information are similar to the above company

Chapter 7: Conclusion

7.1. Blockchain Opportunities

7.2. Conclusion

Appendix

1. List of Tables

2. Research Methodology

3. Assumptions

4. About Netscribes Inc.

About Us:

http://arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically . With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com