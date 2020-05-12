Global High Density Acrylic Foam Tape Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024

High Density Acrylic Foam Tape is designed to stick two surfaces together, often in a way which is not visible in the end product, due to it being in between the objects rather than overlaying them. This allows for neater-looking projects and better craftsmanship. Double-sided tape can be either thin or dimensional. Dimensional tape is thicker, and is of particular use to retail and signage uses where it can be used to allow signs or displays to stand out with a 3-D effect.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 3M Nitto Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Intertape Polymer Group Avery Dennison (Mactac) Scapa Saint Gobin Teraoka Achem (YC Group) Acrylic Foam Tape Company YGZC GROUP Shanghai Smith Adhesive Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Market Segment by Type, covers Double Sided Tape Single Sided Tape

