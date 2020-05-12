Global Influenza Diagnostic Market Studies Research 2018 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

Our latest research report entitled Influenza Diagnostic Market (by test type (rapid influenza diagnostic tests, reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (rt-pcr), cell culture and others) and end-user (hospitals, point-of-care testing, and laboratories)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Influenza Diagnostic. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Influenza Diagnostic cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Influenza Diagnostic growth factors.

The forecast Influenza Diagnostic Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Influenza Diagnostic on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global influenza diagnostic market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Influenza is most commonly known as the flu. It is an infectious disease caused by the influenza virus. There are three types of influenza viruses that affect people, called seasonal influenza, pandemic influenza and zoonotic or variant influenza. Usually, the virus is spread through the air from coughs or sneezing. This is believed to occur mostly over relatively short distances. It can also be spread by touching surfaces contaminated by the virus and then touching the mouth or eyes. The most common symptoms include high fever, runny nose, sore throat, muscle pains, headache, coughing, and tired feeling. These symptoms typically begin two days after exposure to the virus and most last less than a week.

Seasonal influenza viruses circulate and cause disease in humans every year. In temperate climates, the disease tends to occur seasonally in the winter months, spreading from person-to-person through sneezing, coughing, or touching contaminated surfaces. Seasonal influenza viruses evolve continuously, which means that people can get infected multiple times throughout their lives. Therefore the components of seasonal influenza vaccines should be reviewed frequently and updated periodically to ensure the continued effectiveness of the vaccines. Thus increasing prevalence of influenza and rising demand for faster diagnosis and control of influenza to drive the market growth. In addition, growth in research funding for Influenza diagnostics to augment market growth. However, increasing the price of novel influenza diagnostic techniques hinder market growth. Advancements in genomic and proteomic techniques can create lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Among the geographies, North America held the largest market share in diagnostic influenza market in 2017, owing to increase health awareness among the population, government initiatives to control the disease rates and development of novel influenza diagnostic techniques. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising healthcare infrastructure, a higher rate of the population which in turn, increases the chances of people getting affected with influenza.

Market Segmentation by Test Type and End-User

The report on global influenza diagnostic market covers segments such as, test type and end-user. On the basis of test type, the global influenza diagnostic market is categorized into rapid influenza diagnostic tests, reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), cell culture and others. On the basis of end-user, the global influenza diagnostic market is categorized into hospitals, point-of-care testing, and laboratories.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global influenza diagnostic market such as, BD Medical, Abbott laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, Alere Inc., Quidel Corporation, Sekisui Diagnostics, DiaSorin, SA Scientific and Luminex Corporation.

