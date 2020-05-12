Global Metal Materials For Additive Manufacturing Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
EOS GmbH
Concept Laser GmbH
SLM
3D Systems
Arcam AB
ReaLizer
Renishaw
Exone
Wuhan Binhu
Bright Laser Technologies
Huake 3D
Syndaya
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive Industry
Aerospace Industry
Healthcare & Dental Industry
Academic Institutions
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
