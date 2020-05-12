Global Organic Phase Change Materials ( PCM) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Organic Phase Change Materials ( PCM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Organic Phase Change Materials ( PCM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
BASF
Honeywell
Cryopak
Entropy Solutions Inc.
Climator Sweden AB
Phase Change Energy Solutions
Outlast Technologies
Dow Building Solutions
Chemours Company
PCM Energy Ltd
Rubitherm Technologies GmbH
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Organic
Bio-based
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Building & Construction
Refrigeration
Consumer goods
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Organic Phase Change Materials ( PCM) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Organic Phase Change Materials ( PCM), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Organic Phase Change Materials ( PCM) in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Organic Phase Change Materials ( PCM) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Organic Phase Change Materials ( PCM) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Organic Phase Change Materials ( PCM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Organic Phase Change Materials ( PCM) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
