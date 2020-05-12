Global Probe Card Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

Global Probe Card Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Probe Card Market 2019-2024

A probe card is an interface between an electronic test system and a semiconductor wafer. Typically the probe card is mechanically docked to a prober and electrically connected to a tester. Its purpose is to provide an electrical path between the test system and the circuits on the wafer, thereby permitting the testing and validation of the circuits at the wafer level, usually before they are diced and packaged. It consists, normally, of a printed circuit board (PCB) and some form of contact elements, usually metallic, but possibly of other materials as well.

Scope of the Global Probe Card Market Report

This report focuses on the Probe Card in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2646461

Demand for probe cards should grow consistently due to the need of high-end assembly for applications such as network/communication equipment, smartphone chips, high-end GPUs, CMOS and wearable device memory, and demands for SiP assembly for fingerprint recognition by Apple and non-Apple manufacturers. IC assembly and testing companies should be the ones to benefit from this development, for they are most directly related to the use of probe cards.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Probe Card market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Probe Card in 2017.

In the industry, FormFactor profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Micronics Japan (MJC) and Technoprobe S.p.A. ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.84%, 14.20% and 9.33% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Probe Card, including Cantilever Probe Card, Vertical Probe Card and MEMS Probe Card. And Vertical Probe Card is the main type for Probe Card, and the Vertical Probe Card reached a sales volume of approximately 48510 K PIN in 2017, with 36.83% of global sales volume. The development of probe cards synchronizes with the development of IC industry. For example, 3D IC, Chip Scale Package (CSP), Flip Chip Package, Multi Chip Module (MCM), KGD (Known Good Die), Cooper Pillar Package, Drawing Chip and high-frequency testing demand are all dependent on various probe card testing technologies.

Probe Card technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Probe Card is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1900 million US$ in 2024, from 1500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-probe-card-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

This report covers Analysis of Global Probe Card Market Segment by Manufacturers

FormFactor

Micronics Japan (MJC)

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

MPI Corporation

SV Probe

Microfriend

Korea Instrument

Feinmetall

Synergie Cad Probe

Advantest

Will Technology

TSE

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

Global Probe Card Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2646461

Global Probe Card Market Segment by Type

Cantilever Probe Card

Vertical Probe Card

MEMS Probe Card

Global Probe Card Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Foundry & Logic

DRAM

Flash

Parametric

Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.)

Some of the Points cover in Global Probe Card Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Probe Card Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Probe Card Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Probe Card Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Probe Card Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Probe Card Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Probe Card Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Probe Card Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019