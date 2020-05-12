Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market (by product type (metered dose inhaler, dry powder inhaler and nebuliser), application (asthma, copd, cystic fibrosis and others) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacy stores and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices growth factors.

The forecast Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Pulmonary route is used to treat different respiratory disease. Pulmonary drug delivery describes various systems, devices, formulations and methods of delivery of drugs to the lung for the treatment of diseases of the respiratory tract. Some of the common drug delivery devices include metered dose inhaler, dry powder inhaler and nebulizer.

A large number of populations are affected with respiratory disorders that include COPD, bronchitis, emphysema, interstitial lung diseases, tumors of the lung, pulmonary embolism, asthma and related disorders. Pulmonary asthma and cystic fibrosis are the most common form of lungs disorders found among the global population. Thus increasing presence of large patient pool with the respiratory disorder is expected to fuel the pulmonary drug delivery devices market. Besides this, increasing technological developments in the form of smart/digital inhalers, an increasing number of smokers, and growth of the distribution network will also drive the demand for the pulmonary drug devices. However lengthy product approvals and issues pertaining to the stability of the drugs are some of the hiccups hindering the market growth. Introduction of metered dose inhalers that delivers a specific amount of medication to the lungs, in the form of a short burst of aerosolized medicine can create huge growth opportunities in near future

The global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period 2016 followed by Europe. An increasing number of patients affected with lungs disorder coupled with developed healthcare infrastructure are the key factors responsible for driving the growth of pulmonary drug delivery devices market in this region. Also rising geriatric population in the U.S to augment the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region on account of developing healthcare infrastructure, increased spending on healthcare in developing countries like India, China and other South East Asian countries.

Market Segmentation by Product Type, Application and Distribution Channel

The report on global pulmonary drug delivery devices market covers segments such as, product type, application and distribution channel. On the basis of product type the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market is categorized into metered dose inhaler, dry powder inhaler, and nebulizer. On the basis of application the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market is categorized into asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacy stores and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market such as, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithkline Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Omron Corporation, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., GF Health Products, Inc. and 3M Healthcare.

