Pulmonary Endoscopy Devices Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Pulmonary Endoscopy Devices Market (by product type (bronchoscopes, instruments and accessories and pulmonary endoscopy services)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Pulmonary Endoscopy Devices. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Pulmonary Endoscopy Devices cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Pulmonary Endoscopy Devices growth factors.

The forecast Pulmonary Endoscopy Devices Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Pulmonary Endoscopy Devices on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global pulmonary endoscopy devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Endoscopy is a nonsurgical procedure used to examine a person’s digestive tract. Pulmonary endoscopy devices allow easy access into the lungs central and peripheral walls to make an accurate diagnosis of cancer and other conditions affecting the lungs. These devices provide better visibility of lungs and easy biopsy procedure that helps in reducing life-threatening infections and eliminates the need for product sterilization.

A large number of populations are affected with respiratory disorders that include COPD, bronchitis, emphysema, interstitial lung diseases, tumors of the lung, pulmonary embolism, asthma, and related disorders. Pulmonary asthma and cystic fibrosis are the most common form of lungs disorders found among the global population. Thus increasing presence of large patient pool with a respiratory disorder is expected to fuel the pulmonary endoscopy devices market. Furthermore, pulmonary endoscopy devices are less invasive surgical procedure and there is a huge shift from the conventional open surgeries towards minimally invasive surgeries due to easy biopsy procedure, less pain, reduce life-threatening infections and less maintenance cost. Thus increasing the popularity of minimally invasive procedure will drive the growth prospects. However, the initial high setup cost of pulmonary endoscopy devices to hinder the market growth. Advances in technology & rising demand for fiberoptic bronchoscopy can further create huge opportunities for pulmonary endoscopy market.

Among the geographies, North America held the largest market share in 2017, on account of the adoption of pulmonary endoscopy devices for lungs disorder treatment procedure. The U.S. is currently driving the North America pulmonary endoscopy market, owing to the increasing number of patients affected with lungs disorder and adoption of less invasive surgical procedure. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR on account of developing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries like India, China, and other South East Asian countries.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

The report on global pulmonary endoscopy devices market covers segments such as, product type. On the basis of product type the global pulmonary endoscopy devices market is categorized into bronchoscopes, instruments and accessories and pulmonary endoscopy services.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pulmonary endoscopy devices market such as, Boston Scientific, Broncus, Medtronic, Karl Storz, OLYMPUS, PENTAX Medical, Applied Medical, CONMED, Endocure Technologies and Vimex.

