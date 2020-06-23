Understanding How Electric Car Charging Works 

The sale of combustion-powered cars in the UK ends in 2032. Right now, the government is all out in persuading first-time car buyers in the UK to choose electric vehicles. They are also encouraging car owners to switch to electric cars, to meet the government’s target of zero-emission by 2050.

Government incentives

The UK government provides grants and incentives to individuals and companies purchasing electric cars, as well as offer incentives for the installation of charging points at home and in the workplace. The amount of the grants is shrinking, so consumers should start making the most of these incentives before they are entirely removed from the government’s budget. The UK’s 2020 spring budget already slashed the incentive amount drastically. However, it is still going to be a big help to people and companies intent on buying electric cars and installing charge points in their homes and company premises.

How to charge your EV

There are different types of EV chargers. You can charge an EV at a public charging station, at work, or at home. Usually, EV chargers at public stations and in the workplace are fast chargers, while homeowners can choose between having a slow or fast charger.

Charging at home

Homeowners can charge their EV using a regular domestic three-pin socket. However, it is better to purchase and install a dedicated home charger. EV home chargers are manufactured to safely deliver the necessary power to charge the car over a long period. Moreover, purchasing and installing an EV home charger may qualify the homeowner for the OLEV grant, which provides a subsidy to cover part of the cost of buying and installing the charger, subject to some conditions.

A slow EV charger delivers about 2.3kW to 3.7kW of power to charge a car overnight. A faster 7kW charger delivers three times the power, so charging time can be less than four hours.

A word of caution: be sure to have a professional electrician install the home EV charger, which is one of the requirements to get the grant.

Further, depending on where the EV owner resides, they may likewise qualify for domestic tariff rates, which have significantly lower prices for overnight charging.

Charging in the workplace

Several companies are installing charging points in their company premises, which is an advantage to employees who live further away since they can charge their electric cars for the drive home.

The UK government incentives are still available for companies willing to purchase and install charge sockets. Workplace charge point installations should be handled by professional installers, such as Power-EV.co.uk, to ensure that the outlets are tailored to the requirements of the different types of cars the company and its employees own.

Public charging

You can find public charging points around the UK, especially at cinemas, supermarkets, car parks, and service stations. They are convenient for people who are planning long trips. The stations have fast chargers, which can charge an EV up to 80 per cent in about half an hour.

Be sure to ask a professional electrician before you purchase an EV charger for your home to ensure that it will satisfy government requirements.

Image: https://unsplash.com/photos/b1UPWwZHph8