Endurance Marketplace Analysis (PMR) delivers key insights at the World Automobile Seat Belt Marketplace in its newest record titled “World Marketplace Find out about on Automobile Seat belts: 3 Level Seat Belt Phase to Witness Top Expansion by way of 2021”.

The worldwide car seat belt marketplace is estimated to be valued at US$ 11,987.6 Mn by way of the tip of 2015. The marketplace is anticipated to sign in a CAGR of 8.4% between 2015 and 2021. On the subject of quantity, the marketplace accounted for 433,480 thousand devices in 2014, and is anticipated to extend at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast duration to achieve 684,555 thousand devices by way of 2021 and by way of price to Account for US$ 19.5 Bn by way of 2021.

Expansion of the worldwide car seat belt marketplace is basically pushed by way of expanding govt street protection legislation and top occurrence of street injuries international.

Expanding uptake of three-point belts, emerging adoption of more than a few advance protection applied sciences, shift to energetic protection methods, and considerable funding in R&D actions by way of key avid gamers for product innovation are primary developments noticed available in the market.

The worldwide car seat belt marketplace was once valued at US$ 11,026.6 Mn in 2014. Asia Pacific (APAC) was once the biggest marketplace for car seat belts, accounting for 28.8% income proportion of the entire marketplace in 2014, adopted by way of Europe accounting for 28.0% proportion. Additionally, Asia Pacific marketplace is anticipated to showcase perfect CAGR of eleven.4% all through the forecast duration (2015–2021), adopted by way of the MEA marketplace, which is anticipated to amplify at a CAGR of 8.5%. APAC is forecast to stay essentially the most sexy marketplace for primary avid gamers, and is anticipated to constitute the perfect absolute $ alternative over the forecast duration. Drivers comparable to expanding govt rules relating to street protection and top occurrence of street injuries is anticipated to strengthen enlargement of the car seat belt marketplace.

Via automobile kind, passenger automobile phase accounted for US$ 7,597.1 Mn and 318,710 thousand devices on the subject of quantity in 2014.

Via era kind, pretensioner phase was once valued at US$ 3,913.4 Mn in 2014 and is anticipated to extend at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast duration to account for US$ 6,717.4 Mn by way of 2021.

Via design kind, three-point belt was once the biggest phase, valued at US$ 10,342.6 Mn and accounted for about 93.0% proportion in 2014. Two-point phase was once the second-largest phase by way of design kind, accounting for round 4.0% income proportion of the marketplace.

Key avid gamers within the world car seat belt marketplace are Autoliv Inc., ZF TRW Automobile Holdings Corp., Takata Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Company, Key Protection Programs Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.