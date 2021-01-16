MarketResearchNest.com provides “World Boric Acid Marketplace Analysis Document 2019” new report back to its analysis database. The document unfold throughout 94 pages with desk and figures in it.
“Boric acid” is also referred to as as “hydrogen borate”, or “boracic acid”. This is a susceptible, monobasic used as an antiseptic, insecticide, flame retardant. It exists in colorless crystals or a white powder that dissolves in water.
The worldwide Boric Acid marketplace is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is anticipated to achieve xx million US$ through the top of 2025, rising at a CAGR of xx% all the way through 2019-2025.
This document specializes in Boric Acid quantity and price at world degree, regional degree and corporate degree. From an international viewpoint, this document represents general Boric Acid marketplace measurement through inspecting ancient information and long term prospect. Locally, this document specializes in a number of key areas: North The usa, Europe, China and Japan.
At corporate degree, this document specializes in the manufacturing capability, ex-factory value, earnings and marketplace proportion for every producer lined on this document.
The next producers are lined:
Ricca Chemical
Etimine USA
Promega Company
Quiborax
Minera Santa Rita SRL (MSR)
Southern Agricultural Pesticides
Inkabor
Phase through Areas:
North The usa
Europe
China
Japan
Phase through Kind:
Scientific Grade
Commercial Grade
Others
Phase through Software:
Glass
Ceramics
Pharmaceutical
Pesticide
Fertilizer
Textile Business
Others
