Qurate covers the prevailing situation (with the bottom 12 months being 2017) and the expansion potentialities of world On-board Charger marketplace for 2018-2023.

Over the following 5 years, Professional initiatives that On-board Charger will check in a 23.0% CAGR on the subject of income, succeed in US$ 2620 million by means of 2023, from US$ 760 million in 2017.

This file items a complete evaluation, marketplace stocks, and expansion alternatives of On-board Charger marketplace by means of product sort, utility, key producers and key areas.

The file additionally items the marketplace festival panorama and a corresponding detailed research of the foremost seller/producers available in the market. Greater than 15 primary firms provide onboard chargers globally, with BYD, Lear Company and Panasonic in key positions as providers for BYD, Chevrolet Volt and Nissan Leaf. By means of high-volume production and strategic partnerships, onboard charger providers in Europe and the USA will be capable to decrease the cost of their merchandise.

A battery charger, or recharger, is a tool used to place power right into a secondary mobile or rechargeable battery by means of forcing an electrical present thru it. When compared with off-board chargers, on-board chargers provides decrease energy.

Maximum battery and plug-in hybrid electrical automobile (PHEV) producers in Europe and the USA had been adopting onboard chargers with an influence output between 3 to a few.7 kilowatts (kW). Now, EV producers are shifting in opposition to onboard chargers with an influence output more than 6.6 kW to cut back charging time.

Whilst high-end PHEVs are contributing to this pattern, lower-end fashions on this section are nonetheless the usage of 3.7 kW onboard chargers. Onboard chargers with energy rankings between 3 to a few.7 kW are anticipated to stay dominant, accounting for 63% of gross sales even in 2022.

This file discusses the important thing drivers influencing marketplace expansion, alternatives, the demanding situations and the hazards confronted by means of key producers and the marketplace as a complete. It additionally analyzes key rising tendencies and their affect on provide and long term construction.

To calculate the marketplace dimension, Professional considers worth and quantity generated from the gross sales of the next segments:

Segmentation by means of product sort:

Not up to 3.0 kilowatts

3.0 – 3.7 kilowatts

Upper than 3.7 kilowatts

Segmentation by means of utility:

PHEV

EV

This file additionally splits the marketplace by means of area:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Center East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Nations

Analysis goals

To review and analyze the worldwide On-board Charger intake (worth & quantity) by means of key areas/international locations, product sort and alertness, historical past information from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To know the construction of On-board Charger marketplace by means of figuring out its quite a lot of subsegments.

Specializes in the important thing world On-board Charger producers, to outline, describe and analyze the gross sales quantity, worth, marketplace percentage, marketplace festival panorama, SWOT research and construction plans in following couple of years.

To investigate the On-board Charger with appreciate to particular person expansion tendencies, long term potentialities, and their contribution to the overall marketplace.

To percentage detailed details about the important thing components influencing the expansion of the marketplace (expansion possible, alternatives, drivers, industry-specific demanding situations and dangers).

To mission the intake of On-board Charger submarkets, with appreciate to key areas (in conjunction with their respective key international locations).

To investigate aggressive tendencies reminiscent of expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions available in the market.

To strategically profile the important thing gamers and comprehensively analyze their expansion methods.