Within the U.S., over 40 million individuals are susceptible to low bone mass, amongst which post-menopausal ladies are the demographic maximum at risk of osteoporosis owing to restricted workout and estrogen loss, in keeping with the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. In line with the Global Well being Group, via 2020, osteoarthritis will turn into one of the crucial commonplace reasons for incapacity international because of the revolutionary growing older of the inhabitants. Because of this, there was a gentle build up within the call for for prime quality vitamins and dietary supplements, together with most popular supply codecs for bone and joint well being dietary supplements.

World Bone and Joint Well being Dietary supplements Marketplace: Forecast Research

Endurance Marketplace Analysis items a singular analysis document at the world bone and joint well being dietary supplements marketplace that incorporates an research and forecast of the more than a few segments on this marketplace throughout key regional markets unfold all over the place the sector. As consistent with this complete document, the bone and joint well being dietary supplements marketplace is predicted to show a strong CAGR all the way through the length of forecast and is slated to succeed in a price of just below US$ 41,460 Mn via the tip of the 12 months 2026.

World Bone and Joint Well being Dietary supplements Marketplace: Segmentation Insights

The worldwide bone and joint well being dietary supplements marketplace has been categorised at the foundation of shape, finish consumer, distribution channel, aspect sort and area.

At the foundation of shape, the powder sub-segment was once the biggest when it comes to earnings, accounting for over US$ 8,000 Mn on the finish of the 12 months 2017 and is predicted to show a CAGR of 8.5% all the way through the forecast length of 2018-2026

At the foundation of end-user, ladies inhabitants is the biggest finish use phase when it comes to earnings, and is predicted to be valued at about US$ 21,000 Mn via the tip of the 12 months 2026 with a CAGR of seven.6% all the way through the forecast length

At the foundation of distribution channel, strong point retail outlets is probably the most most popular channel and was once valued at over US$ 5,600 Mn on the finish of the 12 months 2017

At the foundation of aspect sort, the nutrients and minerals dietary supplements is the biggest sub-segment and is predicted to succeed in a price of just about US$ 17,500 Mn on the finish of the 12 months 2026

At the foundation of area, Europe was once probably the most profitable marketplace within the 12 months 2017 and is slated to account for gross sales of over US$ 12,500 Mn within the 12 months 2026, showing a CAGR of seven.0% all the way through the evaluate length.

World Bone and Joint Well being Dietary supplements Marketplace: Aggressive Panorama

This new analysis document at the world bone and joint well being dietary supplements marketplace has a separate segment dedicated to learning the contest on this marketplace. On this necessary segment of the document, more than a few main firms running within the world bone and joint well being dietary supplements marketplace had been profiled. This segment of the document accommodates treasured data comparable to the corporate assessment, key monetary main points, geographical unfold, SWOT research, key methods followed, and so forth. One of the firms which might be integrated on this document on bone and joint well being dietary supplements are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia PLC, Bayer AG, Kerry Team PLC, BASF SE, Alticor Inc., NOW Well being Team, Inc., USANA Well being Sciences, Inc., Nutramax Laboratories, Inc., Herbalife World, Nature’s Bounty Co., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc., Seroyal World Inc., NutriGold Inc., amongst others.