Key Gamers:

Agc Chemical substances

Arkema

Chemours

Daikin

3M

Solvay

W.L. Gore & Mates

…

Marketplace, By way of Sorts:

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP )

Marketplace, By way of Programs:

Car

Electric and Electronics

Building

Business

Chemical Processing

Healthcare

Others

Area Research

• North The united states (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.Ok., France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Relaxation Of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Remainder of Asia Pacific)

• Latin The united states (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Remainder of L.A.)

• Heart East And Africa (Turkey, GCC, UAE and South Africa Remainder of Heart East)

