The classification of Dental Handpiece comprises Air-driven Handpiece, Electrical Handpiece and Hybrid Air-electric Handpiece, the percentage of Air-driven Handpiece in 2016 is set 66.66%, and the percentage is in reducing development from 2012 to 2016.

Dental Handpiece is extensively utilized in sanatorium and dental sanatorium. Probably the most share of Dental Handpiece is in dental sanatorium, and the percentage in 2016 is 69.06%. The fad of dental sanatorium is expanding.

Marketplace pageant isn’t intense. Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, NSK, Morita, A-Dec, W&H, Bien-Air, SciCan, DentlEZ and many others. are the leaders of the trade, with high-end consumers within the trade.

The global marketplace for Dental Handpiece is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of kind of 5.0% over the following 5 years, will achieve 1730 million US$ in 2024, from 1290 million US$ in 2019, in keeping with a brand new GIR (World Data Analysis) learn about.

Marketplace Phase via Producers, this record covers

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

NSK

Morita

A-Dec

W&H.

Bien-Air

SciCan

DentlEZ

NOUVAG

Dentatus

Being Foshan Clinical Apparatus

Marketplace Phase via Sort, covers

Air-driven Handpiece

Electrical Handpiece

Hybrid Air-electric Handpiece

Marketplace Phase via Programs, may also be divided into

Medical institution

Dental Hospital

