The worldwide moderate worth of Iodine is within the reducing development, from 35.28 USD/Kg in 2013 to twenty.07 USD/Kg in 2017. With the location of world economic system, costs shall be solid within the following years.

And base at the output of the Iodines, the classification of Iodine contains Saltpeter Minera Iodine, Underground Brine Iodine and Seaweed Iodine. And the share of Saltpeter Minera Iodine in 2017 is set 62%, and the share is in reducing development from 2013 to 2017.

Europe is the biggest intake position, with a intake marketplace percentage just about 37% in 2017. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second one biggest intake position with the intake marketplace percentage of 29%.

The global marketplace for Iodine is predicted to develop at a CAGR of kind of 3.6% over the following 5 years, will succeed in 1000 million US$ in 2024, from 810 million US$ in 2019, in step with a brand new GIR (International Information Analysis) learn about.

Marketplace Phase by way of Producers, this document covers

SQM

Cosayach

Ise Chemical compounds

Algorta Norte S.A.

Godo Shigen

Iochem

Nippoh Chemical compounds

RB Power

Toho Earthtech

Iofina

Wengfu

Acquire Nice Ocean

Xinwang

Marketplace Phase by way of Kind, covers

Saltpeter Minera Iodine

Underground Brine Iodine

Seaweed Iodine

Marketplace Phase by way of Packages, will also be divided into

X-ray Distinction Media

Prescribed drugs

Iodophors and PVP-I

LCD Displays

Animal Diet

Different

