Prime-Depth Targeted Ultrasound (HIFU) is an FDA-approved, minimally invasive healing era with the prospective to change into the remedy of many clinical issues by way of the use of ultrasonic power to focus on tissue. Until date greater than 100,000 sufferers were handled with HIFU healing era; just about 25,000 sufferers on my own handled in 2015. New regulatory approvals in United States and different a part of the sector, growth of analysis and remedy websites and innovation continues in new firms are some the expansion riding components for HIFU units.

Prostate Most cancers is the Main use of HIFU Era Globally

Prostate most cancers is likely one of the commonplace kinds of most cancers within the males. Prostate most cancers starts when cells within the prostate gland begin to develop uncontrollably. It’s estimated that just about 161,360 new circumstances of prostate most cancers shall be present in the US and just about 26,730 males is predicted to die in 2017.

About One 3rd of the Overall HIFU Sufferers are Handled for Uterine Fibroids Circumstances in 2015

Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that originate within the uterus. Lots of the ladies didn’t discovered any signs while some ladies have painful length. The precise explanation for uterine fibroids is unclear. Uterine fibroids are the opposite main utility for HIFU software. About one 3rd of the full HIFU sufferers are handled for uterine fibroids circumstances in 2015.

Just about One 3rd of the Overall HIFU Producers are based totally in Eu area

At the moment 36 firms are production HIFU software globally. Just about one 3rd of the full brands are based totally in Eu area. France and United States are two maximum favorable puts for HIFU brands in Eu and North American area.

Prime Depth Targeted Ultrasound (HIFU) Product Research of 20 Producers & Offers is the 2d version record on Prime-Depth Targeted Ultrasound (HIFU) by way of Renub Analysis. This 150 web page record accommodates 17 Figures and 14 Tables it supplies an in depth evaluation of the HIFU merchandise of the firms. This record supplies the newest to be had and rising Prime Depth Targeted Ultrasound merchandise being used by the HIFU facilities. Every corporate is mentioned extensive with a bit on its product line, earnings and newest building in HIFU marketplace.

All of the Prime Depth Targeted Ultrasound (HIFU) within the record has been studied from 7 viewpoints

– HIFU Producers, Analysis Websites, Pre–Scientific Analysis Websites, Scientific Analysis Websites, Technical Analysis Websites & Business Remedy Websites

– Main Offers (Collaboration Offers, Distribution Settlement Offers, Partnerships Offers) – 2012-2017

– HIFU Merchandise

– HIFU Patents and Highbrow Belongings

– HIFU Scientific & Regulatory Standing

– Corporations HIFU Earnings

– Newest Construction in Prime Depth Center of attention Ultrasound (HIFU)

20 Prime Depth Targeted Ultrasound (HIFU) Producers studied within the record is as follows

– EDAP TMS

– Sonacare Scientific

– Haifu

– Insightec

– Theraclion

– Alpinion

– Shanghai A&S Co., LTD

– Mianyang Sonic Digital Ltd

– Eye Tech Care

– FUS Tools

– Symbol Guided Treatment

– Philips Healthcare

– Profound Scientific Corp

– Promedica Bioelectronics

– Shenzhen PRO-HIFU Scientific Tech. Co., Ltd.

– Shenzhen Wikkon

– Sonic Ideas

– Verasonics

– Changjiangyuan Era Construction Co., Ltd

– EpiSonica

