“United States Proton Treatment Marketplace & Forecast, Compensation Coverage, Sufferers Handled at Proton Treatment Facilities” file supplies the most recent business knowledge and business long term developments, permitting you to spot the goods and finish customers using Earnings enlargement and profitability.

The possible marketplace of proton remedy in United States could be greater than US$ 15 Billion by way of the top of 2021 and it’s anticipated to develop with a CAGR of 6.04 % in long term. At the present United States holds global’s 40 % of Proton Beam Treatment Facility. Within the contemporary time, extra analysis institutes and hospitals are making an investment in proton remedy to make the generation extra available to sufferers.

United States Proton Treatment Marketplace & Forecast, Compensation Coverage, Sufferers Handled at Proton Treatment Facilities is a file revealed by way of Renub Analysis. On this file we’ve studied the marketplace in two portions a) Precise Marketplace and b) Attainable Marketplace. The file additionally talks about record of all operational and long term Proton Treatment facilities; Economics of proton remedy together with compensation insurance policies. Proton Treatment revenues from 3 firms (IBA, Varian Scientific Methods, Elekta) has additionally been studied within the file.

a) Precise Marketplace is the present marketplace which is already provide

b) Attainable Marketplace is the marketplace which may also be completed; nevertheless it has but now not been completed because of call for and provide hole. At the present just a few proton remedy facilities are to be had that may deal with a restricted collection of sufferers each and every 12 months.

United States Proton Treatment Marketplace has been analyzed from 4 view issues

– United States Proton Treatment Precise Marketplace & Forecast (2009 – 2021)

– United States Proton Treatment Untapped Marketplace & Forecast (2009 – 2021)

– United States Proton Treatment Handled Affected person Quantity & Forecast (2009 – 2021)

– United States Proton Treatment Untapped Affected person Quantity & Forecast (2009 – 2021)

Key Corporations Coated

– IBA (Assessment, Gross sales Research)

– Varian Scientific Methods (Assessment, Gross sales Research)

– Elekta (Assessment, Gross sales Research)

Desk of Content material

1. Govt Abstract

2. United States Proton Treatment Marketplace – Precise & Attainable Marketplace

2.1 United States – Proton Treatment Marketplace

2.2 United States – Attainable Proton Treatment Marketplace & Forecast

3. United States Proton Treatment Affected person Quantity – Precise and Attainable

3.1 United States – Sufferers Handled with Proton Treatment Precise Numbers & Forecast

3.2 United States – Sufferers with Proton Treatment Attainable Numbers & Forecast

4. United States – Listing of Proton Treatment Facilities

5. United States – Proton Treatment Handled Sufferers by way of Facilities

5.1 Loma Linda (LLUMC) Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2008 – 2014)

5.2 UCSF – CNL Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2008 – 2015)

5.3 Boston (NPTC) Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2008 – 2015)

5.4 Bloomington (MPRI, 2) Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2008 – 2014)

5.5 Houston (MD Anderson) Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2008 – 2015)

5.6 UFPTI Jacksonville Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2008 – 2015)

5.7 Oklahoma Town (ProCure PTC) Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2009 – 2015)

5.8 CDH Warrenville Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2010 – 2015)

5.9 Philadelphia (Upenn) Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2011 – 2015)

5.10 Hampton (HUPTI) Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2012 – 2015)

5.11 New Jersey (ProCure PTC) Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2012 – 2015)

5.12 Seattle (SCCA ProCure PTC) Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2013 – 2015)

5.13 St. Louis (S. Lee King PTC) Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2013 – 2015)

5.14 Provision Middle for Proton Treatment, Knoxville, TN – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2014 – 2015)

5.15 San Diego (Scripps PTC) – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2014 – 2015)

5.16 Shreveport (Willis Knighton) Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2014 – 2015)

5.17 Jacksonville (Ackerman CC) Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2015)

5.18 Rochester (Mayo PBTC) Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2015)

5.19 Brunswick (Laurie PC) Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2015)

5.20 Irving (Texas Middle for PT) Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2015)

5.21 Memphis (St. Jude PTC) Proton Treatment Middle – Choice of Sufferers Handled (2015)

6. Proton Treatment – Compensation Insurance policies

6.1 Proton Treatment Compensation Insurance policies for Sufferers

6.2 Proton Treatment Compensation for Establishments, Stakeholders and Producers

Proceed…

