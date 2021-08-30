International Beauty Pigments Marketplace

The worldwide Beauty Pigments business has a prime focus. The most important brands are concentrated in USA, and Europe, reminiscent of BASF, Lanxess, Clariant, Huntsman and Solar Chemical compounds. At the moment, Huntsman is the sector chief, preserving 15.1% manufacturing marketplace proportion in 2016.

Beauty Pigments downstream is broad and lately Beauty Pigments has received expanding importance in quite a lot of fields of Facial Make-Up, Lip Merchandise. Globally, the Beauty Pigments marketplace is principally pushed by way of rising call for for Lip Merchandise. Lip Merchandise accounts for just about 20.4% of overall downstream intake of Beauty Pigments in world.

Beauty Pigments will also be principally divided into inorganic Beauty Pigments, natural Beauty Pigments. Which inorganic Beauty Pigments captures about 59% of Beauty Pigments marketplace in 2016. This development might not be drastic adjustments sooner or later.

The global marketplace for Beauty Pigments is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of more or less xx% over the following 5 years, will achieve 550 million US$ in 2024, from 550 million US$ in 2019, in keeping with a brand new GIR (International Information Analysis) learn about.

This file makes a speciality of the Beauty Pigments in world marketplace, particularly in North The usa, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South The usa, Center East and Africa. This file categorizes the marketplace in accordance with brands, areas, kind and alertness.

Marketplace Section by way of Producers, this file covers

BASF

Lanxess

Clariant

Huntsman

Solar Chemical compounds

Kobo Merchandise

Merck

Sensient Beauty

ECKART

Miyoshi Kasei

Nihon Koken Kogyo

CQV

Sudarshan

Neelikon

Yipin Pigments

Marketplace Section by way of Areas, regional research covers

North The usa (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South The usa (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Center East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Marketplace Section by way of Kind, covers

Inorganic

Natural

Marketplace Section by way of Packages, will also be divided into

Facial Make-Up

Lip Merchandise

Eye Make-Up

Nail Merchandise

Hair Colour Merchandise

Desk of Contents -Primary Key Issues

1 Marketplace Review

1.1 Beauty Pigments Creation

1.2 Marketplace Research by way of Kind

1.2.1 Inorganic

1.2.2 Natural

1.3 Marketplace Research by way of Packages

1.3.1 Facial Make-Up

1.3.2 Lip Merchandise

1.3.3 Eye Make-Up

1.3.4 Nail Merchandise

1.3.5 Hair Colour Merchandise

1.4 Marketplace Research by way of Areas

1.4.1 North The usa (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South The usa, Center East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Marketplace Dynamics

1.5.1 Marketplace Alternatives

1.5.2 Marketplace Possibility

1.5.3 Marketplace Using Power

2 Producers Profiles

2.1 BASF

2.1.1 Trade Review

2.1.2 Beauty Pigments Kind and Packages

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BASF Beauty Pigments Gross sales, Worth, Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.2 Lanxess

2.2.1 Trade Review

2.2.2 Beauty Pigments Kind and Packages

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Lanxess Beauty Pigments Gross sales, Worth, Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.3 Clariant

2.3.1 Trade Review

2.3.2 Beauty Pigments Kind and Packages

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Clariant Beauty Pigments Gross sales, Worth, Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.4 Huntsman

2.4.1 Trade Review

2.4.2 Beauty Pigments Kind and Packages

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Huntsman Beauty Pigments Gross sales, Worth, Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.5 Solar Chemical compounds

2.5.1 Trade Review

2.5.2 Beauty Pigments Kind and Packages

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Solar Chemical compounds Beauty Pigments Gross sales, Worth, Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.6 Kobo Merchandise

2.6.1 Trade Review

2.6.2 Beauty Pigments Kind and Packages

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Kobo Merchandise Beauty Pigments Gross sales, Worth, Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.7 Merck

2.7.1 Trade Review

2.7.2 Beauty Pigments Kind and Packages

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Merck Beauty Pigments Gross sales, Worth, Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

