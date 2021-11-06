Kinesio tape used to be invented by way of Kenzo Kase in 1979. This is a form of skinny, elastic cotton tape that may stretch as much as 140% of its authentic duration. In comparison with standard tape, kinesio tape is extra elastic and not more mechanism constraints.

Kinesio tape is evolved essentially for the remedy of joint and muscle aches. Kinesio tape can also be divided into roll shape and pre-cut form. The width of kinesio tape is normally from 25 mm to 100 mm and the duration is from 3 m to five m. Amongst those other specs, the 50 mm 5 m kinesio tape is the biggest gross sales size.

Scope of the File:

The key producers of kinesiology tape are situated in China, Japan, South Korea and the US. The primary intake spaces are the US, Europe and Japan. North The united states is the biggest intake marketplace, its intake accounted for over 40% of the worldwide marketplace in 2016, adopted by way of Europe and Asia.

Kinesiology Tape popularized right through the 2008 Olympics after the producer, Kinesio USA, donated 50,000 rolls of the tape to 58 competing nations. And right through the London 2012 Olympics, kinesiology tape has been noticed stretching and spiraling in attention-grabbing patterns on some athletes. Kinesio tape business expansion price used to be upper right through 2010 to 2012; alternatively the expansion price of world marketplace used to be slowing down after 2012.

The global marketplace for Kinesio Tape is predicted to develop at a CAGR of more or less 9.9% over the following 5 years, will succeed in 310 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, in line with a brand new GIR (International Data Analysis) find out about.

This record specializes in the Kinesio Tape in international marketplace, particularly in North The united states, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South The united states, Heart East and Africa. This record categorizes the marketplace in keeping with producers, areas, sort and alertness.

Marketplace Section by way of Producers, this record covers

Kinesio Taping

KT TAPE

SpiderTech

RockTape

StrengthTape

Okay-active

Towatek Korea

Atex Clinical

TERA Clinical

Nitto Denko

Healixon

LP Reinforce

Mueller

Kindmax

DL Clinical & Well being

Socko

Medsport

GSPMED

Main Clinical

Raphael

Marketplace Section by way of Areas, regional research covers

North The united states (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South The united states (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Heart East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Marketplace Section by way of Sort, covers

Roll Shape

Pre-cut Form

Marketplace Section by way of Packages, can also be divided into

Wearing Items Retailer

Pharmacy & Drugstore

On-line

Different

The content material of the find out about topics, features a general of 15 chapters:

Bankruptcy 1, to explain Kinesio Tape product scope, marketplace assessment, marketplace alternatives, marketplace motive force and marketplace dangers.

Bankruptcy 2, to profile the highest producers of Kinesio Tape, with worth, gross sales, income and international marketplace proportion of Kinesio Tape in 2017 and 2018.

Bankruptcy 3, the Kinesio Tape aggressive state of affairs, gross sales, income and international marketplace proportion of best producers are analyzed emphatically by way of panorama distinction.

Bankruptcy 4, the Kinesio Tape breakdown information are proven on the regional stage, to turn the gross sales, income and expansion by way of areas, from 2014 to 2019.

Bankruptcy 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to wreck the gross sales information on the nation stage, with gross sales, income and marketplace proportion for key nations on this planet, from 2014 to 2019.

Bankruptcy 10 and 11, to section the gross sales by way of sort and alertness, with gross sales marketplace proportion and expansion price by way of sort, utility, from 2014 to 2019.

Bankruptcy 12, Kinesio Tape marketplace forecast, by way of areas, sort and alertness, with gross sales and income, from 2019 to 2024.

Bankruptcy 13, 14 and 15, to explain Kinesio Tape gross sales channel, vendors, shoppers, examine findings and conclusion, appendix and knowledge supply.

Desk Of Content material

1 Marketplace Evaluation

1.1 Kinesio Tape Advent

1.2 Marketplace Research by way of Sort

1.2.1 Roll Shape

1.2.2 Pre-cut Form

1.3 Marketplace Research by way of Packages

1.3.1 Wearing Items Retailer

1.3.2 Pharmacy & Drugstore

1.3.3 On-line

1.3.4 Different

1.4 Marketplace Research by way of Areas

1.4.1 North The united states (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South The united states, Heart East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Marketplace Dynamics

1.5.1 Marketplace Alternatives

1.5.2 Marketplace Chance

1.5.3 Marketplace Using Power

2 Producers Profiles

2.1 Kinesio Taping

2.1.1 Industry Evaluation

2.1.2 Kinesio Tape Sort and Packages

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kinesio Taping Kinesio Tape Gross sales, Value, Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.2 KT TAPE

2.2.1 Industry Evaluation

2.2.2 Kinesio Tape Sort and Packages

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 KT TAPE Kinesio Tape Gross sales, Value, Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.3 SpiderTech

2.3.1 Industry Evaluation

2.3.2 Kinesio Tape Sort and Packages

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 SpiderTech Kinesio Tape Gross sales, Value, Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.4 RockTape

2.4.1 Industry Evaluation

2.4.2 Kinesio Tape Sort and Packages

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 RockTape Kinesio Tape Gross sales, Value, Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.5 StrengthTape

2.5.1 Industry Evaluation

2.5.2 Kinesio Tape Sort and Packages

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

…..

