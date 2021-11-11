Researchmoz added Most recent analysis on “World LNG Regasification Trade Outlook to 2022 – Capability and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Main points of All Running and Deliberate Regasification Terminals” to its massive selection of analysis experiences.

World LNG Regasification Trade Outlook to 2022 – Capability and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Main points of All Running and Deliberate Regasification Terminals

Abstract

“World LNG Regasification Trade Outlook to 2022 – Capability and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Main points of All Running and Deliberate Regasification Terminals”, is a complete document at the world LNG regasification {industry}. The document supplies terminal identify, operator identify and design LNG regasification processing skill for all lively, deliberate, introduced, suspended, and decommissioned LNG regasification terminals on this planet by way of area and nation for the length 2012-2022. Deliberate and introduced (new construct) LNG regasification terminals skill additions and current skill expansions by way of area and key international locations in a area has additionally been incorporated. The document supplies world and regional LNG regasification capital expenditure outlook by way of key international locations, yr on yr, from 2018 to 2022. The document additionally supplies knowledge on LNG business actions and reasonable import costs globally by way of key international locations. Additional the document additionally gives contemporary trends and newest awarded contracts at regional degree.

Scope

– Up to date knowledge on the subject of all lively and deliberate LNG regasification terminals

– Supplies ancient information from 2012 to 2017, forecast to 2022

– Capability knowledge of all regasification terminals

– Supplies operator knowledge for all lively and deliberate regasification terminals

– Newest trends and contracts associated with regasification terminals throughout other areas globally.

Causes to shop for

– Download the freshest knowledge to be had on all lively and deliberate regasification terminals globally

– Determine enlargement segments and alternatives within the {industry}.

– Facilitate determination making at the foundation of sturdy ancient and forecast skill information

– Assess your competition regasification belongings.

1 Desk of Contents

1.1. Checklist of Tables 14

1.2. Checklist of Figures 21

2. Advent 23

2.1. What is that this Document About? 23

2.2. Marketplace Definition 23

3. World LNG Regasification Trade 24

3.1. World LNG Regasification Trade, An Assessment 24

3.2. World LNG Regasification Trade, Regional Comparisons 27

3.3. World LNG Regasification Trade, Business Actions and Value 32

3.4. World LNG Regasification Trade, Deliberate and Introduced Terminals, Capability Expansions and Capex by way of Nation 38

3.5. World LNG Regasification Trade, New Terminals and Capability Expansions by way of Area 42

4. Africa LNG Regasification Trade 44

4.1. Africa LNG Regasification Trade, An Assessment 44

4.2. Africa LNG Regasification Trade, Deliberate and Introduced Terminals 45

4.3. Africa LNG Regasification Trade, New Terminals and Capability Expansions by way of Nation 49

4.4. Africa LNG Regasification Trade in Egypt 50

4.5. Africa LNG Regasification Trade in Cote dIvoire 50

4.6. Africa LNG Regasification Trade in South Africa 51

4.7. Africa LNG Regasification Trade in Ghana 51

4.8. Africa LNG Regasification Trade, Contemporary Trends 52

5. Asia LNG Regasification Trade 53

5.1. Asia LNG Regasification Trade, An Assessment 53

5.2. Asia LNG Regasification Trade, Nation Comparisons 55

5.3. Asia LNG Regasification Trade, Deliberate and Introduced Terminals, Capability Expansions and Capex by way of Nation 56

5.4. Asia LNG Regasification Trade, New Terminals and Capability Expansions by way of Key International locations 62

5.5. Asia LNG Regasification Trade in Japan 64

5.6. Asia LNG Regasification Trade in South Korea 67

5.7. Asia LNG Regasification Trade in China 68

5.8. Asia LNG Regasification Trade in India 70

5.9. Asia LNG Regasification Trade in Singapore 72

5.10. Asia LNG Regasification Trade in Pakistan 73

5.11. Asia LNG Regasification Trade in Taiwan 74

Proceed…

