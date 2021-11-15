Automatic Guided Automobile (AGV) is an unmanned, computer-controlled cellular shipping unit used for subject material dealing with and transportation in a variety of industries. Often referred to as a self-guided car or self-propelled car, an AGV is a car this is powered via a battery or an electrical motor and is in a position to carry out duties with out human supervision or operation.

Scope of the File:

Automatic guided car, which might be broadly used for subject material dealing with in quite a lot of industries akin to car, production, meals & beverage, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail, and others, have proved to be very helpful in catering to the rising want for automation in commercial subject material dealing with.

A lot of the short enlargement within the business grew out of the will from firms to cut back working prices and toughen potency. Throughout the previous 5 years, business operators rolled out new prime generation merchandise, akin to automatic pallet vehicles that use laser goal, gyroscopic, optical and magnetic navigation techniques.

The global marketplace for Automatic Guided Automobile is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of more or less 7.1% over the following 5 years, will succeed in 1880 million US$ in 2024, from 1250 million US$ in 2019, in keeping with a brand new GIR (World Data Analysis) learn about.

This record specializes in the Automatic Guided Automobile in world marketplace, particularly in North The us, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South The us, Heart East and Africa. This record categorizes the marketplace in line with producers, areas, kind and alertness.

Marketplace Section via Producers, this record covers

Daifuku

Atab

Meidensha

Rocla

Dematic

Egemin

Swisslog

Aichikikai

JBT

DS Automotion

AGVE Workforce

Seegrid

Aethon

EK AUTOMATION

Toyota

Hitachi

Siasun

CSTCKM

MTD

Yonegy

Marketplace Section via Areas, regional research covers

North The us (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South The us (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Heart East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Marketplace Section via Kind, covers

Unit Load Kind

Automatic Forklift Kind

Tugger Kind

Marketplace Section via Programs, will also be divided into

Manufacturing & Production

Distribution & Logistics

The content material of the learn about topics, features a general of 15 chapters:

Bankruptcy 1, to explain Automatic Guided Automobile product scope, marketplace evaluation, marketplace alternatives, marketplace motive force and marketplace dangers.

Bankruptcy 2, to profile the highest producers of Automatic Guided Automobile, with worth, gross sales, earnings and world marketplace percentage of Automatic Guided Automobile in 2017 and 2018.

Bankruptcy 3, the Automatic Guided Automobile aggressive scenario, gross sales, earnings and world marketplace percentage of best producers are analyzed emphatically via panorama distinction.

Bankruptcy 4, the Automatic Guided Automobile breakdown knowledge are proven on the regional degree, to turn the gross sales, earnings and enlargement via areas, from 2014 to 2019.

Bankruptcy 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to wreck the gross sales knowledge on the nation degree, with gross sales, earnings and marketplace percentage for key nations on the earth, from 2014 to 2019.

Bankruptcy 10 and 11, to phase the gross sales via kind and alertness, with gross sales marketplace percentage and enlargement charge via kind, utility, from 2014 to 2019.

Bankruptcy 12, Automatic Guided Automobile marketplace forecast, via areas, kind and alertness, with gross sales and earnings, from 2019 to 2024.

Bankruptcy 13, 14 and 15, to explain Automatic Guided Automobile gross sales channel, vendors, shoppers, study findings and conclusion, appendix and knowledge supply.

Desk Of Content material

1 Marketplace Evaluation

1.1 Automatic Guided Automobile Advent

1.2 Marketplace Research via Kind

1.2.1 Unit Load Kind

1.2.2 Automatic Forklift Kind

1.2.3 Tugger Kind

1.3 Marketplace Research via Programs

1.3.1 Manufacturing & Production

1.3.2 Distribution & Logistics

1.4 Marketplace Research via Areas

1.4.1 North The us (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South The us, Heart East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Marketplace Dynamics

1.5.1 Marketplace Alternatives

1.5.2 Marketplace Chance

1.5.3 Marketplace Riding Pressure

2 Producers Profiles

2.1 Daifuku

2.1.1 Trade Evaluation

2.1.2 Automatic Guided Automobile Kind and Programs

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Daifuku Automatic Guided Automobile Gross sales, Value, Earnings, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.2 Atab

2.2.1 Trade Evaluation

2.2.2 Automatic Guided Automobile Kind and Programs

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Atab Automatic Guided Automobile Gross sales, Value, Earnings, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.3 Meidensha

2.3.1 Trade Evaluation

2.3.2 Automatic Guided Automobile Kind and Programs

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Meidensha Automatic Guided Automobile Gross sales, Value, Earnings, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.4 Rocla

2.4.1 Trade Evaluation

2.4.2 Automatic Guided Automobile Kind and Programs

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Rocla Automatic Guided Automobile Gross sales, Value, Earnings, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.5 Dematic

2.5.1 Trade Evaluation

2.5.2 Automatic Guided Automobile Kind and Programs

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Dematic Automatic Guided Automobile Gross sales, Value, Earnings, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.6 Egemin

2.6.1 Trade Evaluation

2.6.2 Automatic Guided Automobile Kind and Programs

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Egemin Automatic Guided Automobile Gross sales, Value, Earnings, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.7 Swisslog

2.7.1 Trade Evaluation

2.7.2 Automatic Guided Automobile Kind and Programs

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Swisslog Automatic Guided Automobile Gross sales, Value, Earnings, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.8 Aichikikai

……

