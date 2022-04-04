The worldwide LNG regasification business is anticipated to extend by way of 48% all the way through the outlook duration 2018-2022. Asia, Heart East and Europe lead globally with the perfect regasification skill additions thru new construct initiatives over the following 4 years. Amongst international locations, India leads regasification skill additions by way of 2022, adopted by way of China and Bangladesh. In relation to capex, China, India, and the Philippines lead globally amongst international locations. Amongst initiatives, the Al-Zour terminal in Kuwait has the perfect new construct regasification skill and capex globally all the way through the outlook duration.

Scope

– Ancient LNG regasification capacities information from 2012 to 2017, outlook as much as 2022

– Annual breakdown of capital expenditure on new construct LNG regasification initiatives for the duration 2018 to 2022

– Deliberate LNG regasification skill additions and capital expenditure by way of key international locations and firms globally

– Deliberate capital expenditure on new construct LNG regasification initiatives by way of area, key international locations and firms

– Main points of the deliberate, introduced, and stalled LNG regasification initiatives globally as much as 2022.

Causes to shop for

– Download the hottest knowledge to be had at the LNG regasification initiatives globally

– Establish enlargement segments and alternatives within the international LNG regasification business

– Facilitate resolution making at the foundation of robust historical and outlook of LNG regasification initiatives information

– Expand industry methods with the assistance of explicit insights in regards to the deliberate LNG regasification initiatives globally

– Assess your competition deliberate LNG regasification initiatives and capacities.

Desk of Contents

1 Desk of Contents 1

1.1. Record of Tables 3

1.2. Record of Figures 5

2. World LNG Regasification Business Outlook to 2022 7

2.1. Key Highlights 7

2.2. Key Mission Bulletins 8

2.3. Mission Cancellations 8

2.4. Key Stalled Initiatives 9

2.5. Deliberate and Introduced LNG Regasification Terminals by way of Area 10

2.6. World LNG Regasification Capability and Capex Outlook 11

2.6.1. World LNG Regasification Capability by way of Area 11

2.6.2. Deliberate and Introduced LNG Regasification Capability Additions by way of Key Nations 12

2.6.3. Deliberate and Introduced LNG Regasification Capability Additions by way of Key Firms 13

2.6.4. General Capex Spending on Deliberate and Introduced LNG Regasification Terminals by way of Area 14

2.6.5. General Capex Spending on Deliberate and Introduced LNG Regasification Terminals by way of Key Nations 15

2.6.6. General Capex Spending on Deliberate and Introduced LNG Regasification Terminals by way of Key Firms 16

2.7. Regional Capex Outlook by way of Nation and Corporate 17

2.7.1. Capex on Africas Deliberate and Introduced LNG Regasification Terminals by way of Key Nations 17

2.7.2. Capex on Africas Deliberate and Introduced LNG Regasification Terminals by way of Key Firms 18

2.7.3. Capex on Asias Deliberate and Introduced LNG Regasification Terminals by way of Key Nations 19

2.7.4. Capex on Asias Deliberate and Introduced LNG Regasification Terminals by way of Key Firms 20

2.7.5. Capex on Caribbeans Deliberate and Introduced LNG Regasification Terminals by way of Key Nations 21

2.7.6. Capex on Caribbeans Deliberate and Introduced LNG Regasification Terminals by way of Key Firms 22

2.7.7. Capex on Central Americas Deliberate and Introduced LNG Regasification Terminals by way of Key Nations 23

2.7.8. Capex on Central Americas Deliberate and Introduced LNG Regasification Terminals by way of Key Firms 24

2.7.9. Capex on Europes Deliberate and Introduced LNG Regasification Terminals by way of Key Nations 25

2.7.10. Capex on Europes Deliberate and Introduced LNG Regasification Terminals by way of Key Firms 26

