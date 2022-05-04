Atorvastatin calcium is a pharmaceutical uncooked subject material within the manufacturing of atorvastatin calcium drug (business title: Lipitor), which is a prescription drugs that lowers the LDL ldl cholesterol and triglycerides within the blood and will lift HDL ldl cholesterol as neatly. Atorvastatin calcium typically is white powder and whose CAS quantity is 134523-03-8.

Scope of the File:

Atorvastatin calcium refers to a pharmaceutical uncooked subject material within the manufacturing of atorvastatin calcium drug. It incorporates chemical synthesis variety and biocatalysis variety. The atorvastatin calcium trade is a concentrated staff reasonably, as manufacturing qualification of atorvastatin calcium is managed via executive.

India and China are the primary intake bases, and India holds 35.39% intake percentage, and China holds 18.98% intake percentage in 2015. They occupy 54.37% of the worldwide intake in overall.

The global marketplace for Atorvastatin Calcium is predicted to develop at a CAGR of kind of 7.0% over the following 5 years, will succeed in 230 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, in keeping with a brand new learn about.

This record makes a speciality of the Atorvastatin Calcium in world marketplace, particularly in North The us, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South The us, Center East and Africa. This record categorizes the marketplace in response to brands, areas, variety and alertness.

Marketplace Phase via Producers, this record covers

Pfizer

DSM Sinochem Prescribed drugs

Cadila Prescribed drugs

Solar Pharmaceutical Industries

Dr. Reddy?s

Morepen

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Apotex Pharmachem

Sandoz Inc

Mylan Prescribed drugs Inc.

Kremers City Prescribed drugs Inc.

ScieGen Prescribed drugs, Inc.

Zheijang Neo-Dankon Pharmaceutical

Ningbo Menovo Prescribed drugs Team

Jialin Pharmaceutical

Topfond

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmacutical

Zhejiang Hongyuan Pharmaceutical

Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Hengrui Drugs

Marketplace Phase via Areas, regional research covers

North The us (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South The us (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so forth.)

Center East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Marketplace Phase via Sort, covers

Chemical Synthesis

Biocatalysis

Others

Marketplace Phase via Packages, may also be divided into

Pill (Together with Dispersible Pill and Common Pill)

Pill

Others

