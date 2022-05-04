Atorvastatin calcium is a pharmaceutical uncooked subject material within the manufacturing of atorvastatin calcium drug (business title: Lipitor), which is a prescription drugs that lowers the LDL ldl cholesterol and triglycerides within the blood and will lift HDL ldl cholesterol as neatly. Atorvastatin calcium typically is white powder and whose CAS quantity is 134523-03-8.
Scope of the File:
Atorvastatin calcium refers to a pharmaceutical uncooked subject material within the manufacturing of atorvastatin calcium drug. It incorporates chemical synthesis variety and biocatalysis variety. The atorvastatin calcium trade is a concentrated staff reasonably, as manufacturing qualification of atorvastatin calcium is managed via executive.
India and China are the primary intake bases, and India holds 35.39% intake percentage, and China holds 18.98% intake percentage in 2015. They occupy 54.37% of the worldwide intake in overall.
The global marketplace for Atorvastatin Calcium is predicted to develop at a CAGR of kind of 7.0% over the following 5 years, will succeed in 230 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, in keeping with a brand new learn about.
This record makes a speciality of the Atorvastatin Calcium in world marketplace, particularly in North The us, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South The us, Center East and Africa. This record categorizes the marketplace in response to brands, areas, variety and alertness.
Marketplace Phase via Producers, this record covers
Pfizer
DSM Sinochem Prescribed drugs
Cadila Prescribed drugs
Solar Pharmaceutical Industries
Dr. Reddy?s
Morepen
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Apotex Pharmachem
Sandoz Inc
Mylan Prescribed drugs Inc.
Kremers City Prescribed drugs Inc.
ScieGen Prescribed drugs, Inc.
Zheijang Neo-Dankon Pharmaceutical
Ningbo Menovo Prescribed drugs Team
Jialin Pharmaceutical
Topfond
Zhejiang Hisun Pharmacutical
Zhejiang Hongyuan Pharmaceutical
Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical
Jiangsu Hengrui Drugs
Marketplace Phase via Areas, regional research covers
North The us (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South The us (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so forth.)
Center East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Marketplace Phase via Sort, covers
Chemical Synthesis
Biocatalysis
Others
Marketplace Phase via Packages, may also be divided into
Pill (Together with Dispersible Pill and Common Pill)
Pill
Others
