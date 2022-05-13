Crowdfunding marketplace measurement will develop from USD XX Million in 2018 to USD XX Million through 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The bottom yr thought to be for the find out about is 2017, and the marketplace measurement is projected from 2018 to 2023.

Via Marketplace Avid gamers:

Gofundme, Indiegogo, Kickstarter, Patreon, Tilt, CircleUp, Angel Listing, RocketHub, Dragon Innovation, YouCaring, CrowdRise, DonorsChoose, Kiva, FundRazr, GiveForward, Reasons, Fundable, Crowdfunder, FirstGiving,

Via Kind

Peer-to-peer (P2P) Lending, Praise-based, Fairness Funding, Donation, Different

Via Software

Entrepreneurship, Social Reason, Motion pictures & Theater, Era, Publishing, Different,

