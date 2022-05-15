3PL marketplace dimension will develop from USD XX Million in 2018 to USD XX Million by means of 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The bottom yr thought to be for the learn about is 2017, and the marketplace dimension is projected from 2018 to 2023.

By way of Marketplace Avid gamers:

AmeriCold Logistics, LLC, J.B. Hunt Delivery Products and services, Inc, Kuehne + Nagel Global AG, Landstar Device, Inc., Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, Inc. (GEODIS), Panalpina International Delivery Ltd, Ryder Device, Inc., Schneider Nationwide, Inc., General High quality logistics, LLC, Transplace LLC, Unyson Logistics, Inc., BDP Global, UPS Provide Chain Answers, Inc, UTi International, Inc. (DSV A/S), XPO Logistics, Inc., Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson International (CHRW) Inc., CEVA Logistics, DB SCHENKER Logistics, Exel, Expeditors Global of Washington, Inc., FedEx Company

By way of Carrier

Devoted Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight forwarding, Home Transportation Control (DTM), Global Transportation Control (ITM), Warehousing & distribution, Worth-added logistics services and products

By way of Delivery

Roadways, Railways, Waterways, Airlines,

By way of Finish-Use

Production, Retail, Healthcare, Car, Others

