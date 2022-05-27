Cyber-insurance is an insurance coverage product used to give protection to companies and particular person customers from Web-based dangers, and extra typically from dangers in terms of data generation infrastructure and actions.
Upward thrust in cyber knowledge breaches and lengthening adoption of cloud-based services and products are a couple of components riding the expansion of cyber safety insurance coverage marketplace, while, prime prices is inhibiting its expansion.
Over the following 5 years, it’s projected that Cyber Safety Insurance coverage will sign in a xx% CAGR with regards to income, achieve US$ xx million via 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This record gifts a complete evaluation, marketplace stocks and expansion alternatives of Cyber Safety Insurance coverage marketplace via product kind, utility, key firms and key areas.
The record additionally gifts the marketplace festival panorama and a corresponding detailed research of the key avid gamers out there. The important thing avid gamers coated on this record:
- XL
- AIG
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Zurich Insurance coverage
- Chubb
- AON
- Bin Insurer
- Lockton
- Safety Scorecard
- Allianz
- Munich Re
Segmentation via product kind:
- Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Massive Enterprises
Segmentation via utility:
- Healthcare
- Retail
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Production
Desk of Contents:
1 Scope of the Document
2 Govt Abstract
3 International Cyber Safety Insurance coverage via Avid gamers
4 Cyber Safety Insurance coverage via Areas
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Center East & Africa
9 Marketplace Drivers, Demanding situations and Tendencies
10 International Cyber Safety Insurance coverage Marketplace Forecast
11 Key Avid gamers Research
11.1 XL
11.1.1 Corporate Main points
11.1.2 Cyber Safety Insurance coverage Product Introduced
11.1.3 XL Cyber Safety Insurance coverage Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Major Trade Evaluate
11.1.5 XL Information
11.2 AIG
11.2.1 Corporate Main points
11.2.2 Cyber Safety Insurance coverage Product Introduced
11.2.3 AIG Cyber Safety Insurance coverage Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Major Trade Evaluate
11.2.5 AIG Information
11.3 Berkshire Hathaway
11.3.1 Corporate Main points
11.3.2 Cyber Safety Insurance coverage Product Introduced
11.3.3 Berkshire Hathaway Cyber Safety Insurance coverage Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Major Trade Evaluate
11.3.5 Berkshire Hathaway Information
11.4 Zurich Insurance coverage
11.4.1 Corporate Main points
11.4.2 Cyber Safety Insurance coverage Product Introduced
11.4.3 Zurich Insurance coverage Cyber Safety Insurance coverage Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Major Trade Evaluate
11.4.5 Zurich Insurance coverage Information
11.5 Chubb
11.5.1 Corporate Main points
11.5.2 Cyber Safety Insurance coverage Product Introduced
11.5.3 Chubb Cyber Safety Insurance coverage Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Major Trade Evaluate
11.5.5 Chubb Information
…Persisted
