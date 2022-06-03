Marketplace Analysis Record Retailer gives a modern printed file on Freight Forwarder Marketplace Research and Forecast 2019-2025 handing over key insights and offering a aggressive benefit to purchasers thru an in depth file. The file comprises 91 pages which extremely showcase on present marketplace research state of affairs, upcoming in addition to long run alternatives, earnings enlargement, pricing and profitability.
The worldwide Freight Forwarder marketplace is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is predicted to achieve xx million USD by way of the top of 2024, rising at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for extra marketplace percentage in following years, particularly in China, additionally rapid rising India and Southeast Asia areas.
North The united states, particularly America, will nonetheless play a very powerful position which can’t be disregarded. Any adjustments from United States would possibly have an effect on the advance development of Freight Forwarder.
Europe additionally play essential roles in international marketplace, with marketplace dimension of xx million USD in 2019 and might be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
Marketplace Section by way of Producers, this file covers
Kuehne + Nagel
DHL Workforce
Sinotrans
DB Schenker Logistics
GEODIS
Panalpina
DSV
Bolloré Logistics
Expeditors
Dachser
Nippon Specific
CEVA Logistics
Pantos Logistics
Agility Logistics
Hellmann
Damco
KWE
Hitachi Delivery
UPS Provide Chain
Sankyu
Kerry Logistics
Logwin
CJ Korea Specific
C.H.Robinson
Yusen Logistics
NNR World Logistics
Dimerco
Toll Holdings
Pilot Freight Products and services
Marketplace Section by way of Kind, covers
Complete Container Load (FCL)
Much less-than container load (LCL)
Others
Marketplace Section by way of Programs, will also be divided into
Ships Freight
Plane Freight
Vans Freight
Railroads Freight
