Cyazofamid is one of those sulfamethoxazole fungicides with mild yellow forged powder, which has prime organic job in opposition to the fungi.

4-methylacetophenone is the principle uncooked fabrics. Cyazofamid are steadily implemented to regard downy mould oomycetes sicknesses.

ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA is the most important producer within the international marketplace, which manufacturing reached 335 MT in 2016, with the proportion of 81.91%.

The intake stocks of Japan, China, North The united states and Europe have been 42.79%, 21.52%, 17.11% and 11.74%. Japan is the principle import area and different international locations want to import from Japan.

The global marketplace for Cyazofamid is predicted to develop at a CAGR of more or less 1.6% over the following 5 years, will succeed in 90 million US$ in 2024, from 82 million US$ in 2019, in keeping with a brand new GIR (World Information Analysis) learn about.

Marketplace Section through Producers, this record covers

ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA

Rudong Zhongyi

Marketplace Section through Areas, regional research covers

North The united states (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South The united states (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so forth.)

Heart East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Marketplace Section through Sort, covers

Sort I

Sort II

Marketplace Section through Packages, can also be divided into

Downy Mold

Oomycetes Sicknesses

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply show the worldwide Cyazofamid marketplace.

Bankruptcy 1, to explain Cyazofamid Advent, product scope, marketplace evaluate, marketplace alternatives, marketplace chance, marketplace motive force;

Bankruptcy 2, to research the highest producers of Cyazofamid, with gross sales, income, and worth of Cyazofamid, in 2016 and 2017;

Bankruptcy 3, to show the aggressive scenario a number of the most sensible producers, with gross sales, income and marketplace proportion in 2016 and 2017;

Bankruptcy 4, to turn the worldwide marketplace through areas, with gross sales, income and marketplace proportion of Cyazofamid, for every area, from 2013 to 2019;

Bankruptcy 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to research the marketplace through international locations, through sort, through software and through producers, with gross sales, income and marketplace proportion through key international locations in those areas;

Bankruptcy 10 and 11, to turn the marketplace through sort and alertness, with gross sales marketplace proportion and enlargement price through sort, software, from 2013 to 2019;

Bankruptcy 12, Cyazofamid marketplace forecast, through areas, sort and alertness, with gross sales and income, from 2019 to 2024;

Bankruptcy 13, 14 and 15, to explain Cyazofamid gross sales channel, vendors, buyers, sellers, Analysis Findings and Conclusion, appendix and information supply

