In keeping with The Client Affairs Company of Japan, 139 injuries going down to kids elderly beneath six whilst brushing their enamel have been reported between 2010 and 2016, and nearly all of those concerned kids beneath 3; a few of them led to critical accidents. Protection whilst brushing enamel is a major worry for fogeys who’ve small youngsters and secure toothbrush innovation sees a lot call for. The fast good fortune of Clinica Children’ toothbrush demonstrated that customers are actively searching for merchandise that lend a hand to fortify their kids’s protection.

– Lion Clinica Children’ toothbrush line was once relaunched in February 2017, together with new bendable toothbrushes that lend a hand to fortify protection whilst kids are brushing their enamel.

– The brand new innovation options have been really well won via consumers, with gross sales of the toothbrush line between January and June 2017 recording a 212% build up from the similar duration within the earlier yr.

– Clinica Children’ toothbrushes don’t seem to be best curious about bettering protection, additionally they mix different interesting options corresponding to cheap value issues and prime credibility, which fueled this good fortune.

– Inventions specializing in kids’s protection see nice call for, but they wish to stay reasonably priced to permit for widespread replacements, specifically in consumables.

