Polybutylene (polybutene-1, poly(1-butene), PB-1) is a polyolefin or saturated polymer with the chemical system (C4H8)n. It must now not be puzzled with polybutene, a low molecular weight oligomer.

Scope of the Document:

The PB-1 trade is very concentrated. There are most effective 4 producers engaged within the trade right now, together with LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemical substances, Ylem Generation, Shandong Hongye Chemical. LyondellBasell is the biggest manufacturer with an output of 61171 MT in 2016. Mitsui Chemical substances is the only real producer in Japan and principally supplies PB-1 to pipe trade.

World manufacturing of PB-1 greater from 72574 MT in 2012 to 85051 MT in 2016. There is not any doubt that Europe is the biggest manufacturing base. As for intake, Europe may be the biggest client with about 30% percentage in 2016. China is the follower, and has to import about 20000 MT every yr to fulfill its call for.

The global marketplace for Polybutene-1 (Resin) is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of kind of 0.7% over the following 5 years, will succeed in 330 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, in keeping with a brand new GIR (World Data Analysis) learn about.

This document specializes in the Polybutene-1 (Resin) in international marketplace, particularly in North The usa, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South The usa, Heart East and Africa. This document categorizes the marketplace in response to producers, areas, kind and alertness.

Marketplace Phase through Producers, this document covers

LyondellBasell

Mitsui Chemical substances

Ylem Generation

Shandong Hongye Chemical

Marketplace Phase through Areas, regional research covers

North The usa (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South The usa (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and many others.)

Heart East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Marketplace Phase through Sort, covers

Extrusion Grade

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Blow Molding Grade

Marketplace Phase through Programs, may also be divided into

Plumbing Machine

Packaging Subject matter

Scorching Soften Adhesives

Different

The content material of the learn about topics, features a general of 15 chapters:

Bankruptcy 1, to explain Polybutene-1 (Resin) product scope, marketplace assessment, marketplace alternatives, marketplace motive force and marketplace dangers.

Bankruptcy 2, to profile the highest producers of Polybutene-1 (Resin), with worth, gross sales, income and international marketplace percentage of Polybutene-1 (Resin) in 2017 and 2018.

Bankruptcy 3, the Polybutene-1 (Resin) aggressive state of affairs, gross sales, income and international marketplace percentage of most sensible producers are analyzed emphatically through panorama distinction.

Bankruptcy 4, the Polybutene-1 (Resin) breakdown information are proven on the regional stage, to turn the gross sales, income and enlargement through areas, from 2014 to 2019.

Bankruptcy 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to damage the gross sales information on the nation stage, with gross sales, income and marketplace percentage for key nations on the earth, from 2014 to 2019.

Bankruptcy 10 and 11, to section the gross sales through kind and alertness, with gross sales marketplace percentage and enlargement price through kind, software, from 2014 to 2019.

Bankruptcy 12, Polybutene-1 (Resin) marketplace forecast, through areas, kind and alertness, with gross sales and income, from 2019 to 2024.

Bankruptcy 13, 14 and 15, to explain Polybutene-1 (Resin) gross sales channel, vendors, consumers, examine findings and conclusion, appendix and knowledge supply.

Desk Of Content material

1 Marketplace Review

1.1 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Creation

1.2 Marketplace Research through Sort

1.2.1 Extrusion Grade

1.2.2 Injection Molding Grade

1.2.3 Extrusion Blow Molding Grade

1.3 Marketplace Research through Programs

1.3.1 Plumbing Machine

1.3.2 Packaging Subject matter

1.3.3 Scorching Soften Adhesives

1.3.4 Different

1.4 Marketplace Research through Areas

1.4.1 North The usa (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South The usa, Heart East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Marketplace States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Marketplace Dynamics

1.5.1 Marketplace Alternatives

1.5.2 Marketplace Possibility

1.5.3 Marketplace Using Pressure

2 Producers Profiles

2.1 LyondellBasell

2.1.1 Industry Review

2.1.2 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sort and Programs

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 LyondellBasell Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales, Value, Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.2 Mitsui Chemical substances

2.2.1 Industry Review

2.2.2 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sort and Programs

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Mitsui Chemical substances Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales, Value, Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.3 Ylem Generation

2.3.1 Industry Review

2.3.2 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sort and Programs

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ylem Generation Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales, Value, Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

2.4 Shandong Hongye Chemical

2.4.1 Industry Review

2.4.2 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sort and Programs

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Shandong Hongye Chemical Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales, Value, Income, Gross Margin and Marketplace Percentage (2017-2018)

3 World Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales, Income, Marketplace Percentage and Festival through Producer (2017-2018)

3.1 World Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales and Marketplace Percentage through Producer (2017-2018)

3.2 World Polybutene-1 (Resin) Income and Marketplace Percentage through Producer (2017-2018)

3.3 Marketplace Focus Price

3.3.1 Most sensible 3 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Producer Marketplace Percentage in 2018

3.3.2 Most sensible 6 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Producer Marketplace Percentage in 2018

3.4 Marketplace Festival Pattern

4 World Polybutene-1 (Resin) Marketplace Research through Areas

4.1 World Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales, Income and Marketplace Percentage through Areas

4.1.1 World Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales and Marketplace Percentage through Areas (2014-2019)

4.1.2 World Polybutene-1 (Resin) Income and Marketplace Percentage through Areas (2014-2019)

4.2 North The usa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales and Enlargement Price (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales and Enlargement Price (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales and Enlargement Price (2014-2019)

4.5 South The usa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales and Enlargement Price (2014-2019)

4.6 Heart East and Africa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales and Enlargement Price (2014-2019)

5 North The usa Polybutene-1 (Resin) through Nation

5.1 North The usa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales, Income and Marketplace Percentage through Nation

5.1.1 North The usa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales and Marketplace Percentage through Nation (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North The usa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Income and Marketplace Percentage through Nation (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales and Enlargement Price (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales and Enlargement Price (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales and Enlargement Price (2014-2019)

6 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) through Nation

6.1 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales, Income and Marketplace Percentage through Nation

6.1.1 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales and Marketplace Percentage through Nation (2014-2019)

6.1.2 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Income and Marketplace Percentage through Nation (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Polybutene-1 (Resin) Gross sales and Enlargement Price (2014-2019)

…….

