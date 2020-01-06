4,4-Dihydroxybenzophenone (CAS 611-99-4) Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on 4,4-Dihydroxybenzophenone (CAS 611-99-4) Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the 4,4-Dihydroxybenzophenone (CAS 611-99-4) market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 9 million by 2025, from $ 7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in 4,4-Dihydroxybenzophenone (CAS 611-99-4) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of 4,4-Dihydroxybenzophenone (CAS 611-99-4) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Wuhan Eastin Chemical

Xiangyang Furunda

Jinan Rouse Industry

Hubei Xinghengkang Chemical

Hubei Kexing

Hubei Marvel-Bio Medicine

Masteam Bio-tech

Tradlon Chemical

Minimum Purity < 99%

Minimum Purity 99%-99.5%

Minimum Purity ≥99.5%

Minimum Purity < 99% is the most wildly one which is accounting for 68% market share.

UV Light Stabilizer

Pharmaceutical

Other

Among various applications, demand from UV light stabilizer is the largest one. In 2018, 61.5 MT 4,4’-Dihydroxybenzophenone went into the UV light stabilizer industry.

